CARICOM Heads of Government Conference gets underway with key Regional issues high on its Agenda

DPI/GINA, Georgetown, Guyana, July 3, 2017

When the Regional Grouping meets in Grenada for the 38th CARICOM Heads of Government Conference from July 04 to 06, several critical issues and challenges affecting the Caribbean are high on its agenda. The discussions will follow an opening ceremony at the Grenada Trade Centre, in St. Georges, Grenada where five speakers will deliver feature addresses to the representatives of the 23 Member States.

These speakers include out-going CARICOM Chairman Guyana’s President H.E. David Granger and in-coming Chairman Dr. Keith Mitchell of Grenada. The Conference will also welcome its two newest Members; the recently elected Bahamas Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis and the Republic of Haiti President, Jovenel Moise. CARICOM’s Secretary General(SG), Ambassador Irwin LaRocque will deliver the ceremony’s closing remarks.

Briefing the media today, at the Grenada’s Ministerial Complex, the Region’s top diplomat SG LaRocque said that after the opening ceremony, the region’s top officials and Heads of Governments will move to the Radisson Grenada Beach Resort. It is here, the Ambassador indicated that issues such as the Caribbean Single Market and Economy (CSME), a regional roadmap for Information Communications Technology (ICT), a Human Resource Development 2030 Strategy and Implementation Plan to address the development of skills for the 21st century Caribbean Economy and Society, Health and the need to combat Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), Regional Security and border issues, and the impact of Brexit on Regional Trade.

A highlight of the opening ceremony is the presentation of the twelfth triennial award to Jamaican Shirley Price. The veteran women’s right advocate follows a long line of females who have made their mark regionally in pushing women’s and gender rights and awareness throughout the region.

An update on the preparations for CARIFESTA, which is to be held in Barbados from August 17 to 27, under the theme, ‘Asserting our culture, celebrating ourselves’, will be also be given.

Several side meetings will also be conducted, SG LaRocque stated. These include discussions on Legal Education and its challenges, working reports from the Commissions of Reparations and Marijuana Legislation, the possible effects of the United States, President Trump’s policies on the Caribbean among other issues.

By: Paul McAdam