CARICOM Secretariat launches 16th Staff Talent Week

Nov 23, 2017 Government, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, News

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, November 23, 2017

The Secretariat of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) on Monday launched the 16th Edition of its Staff Talent Week; an event which allows staff members to showcase their special skills and gifts.

Assistant Secretary General CARICOM, Ambassador Colin Granderson.

Under the theme “Celebration for a Green Caribbean Community,” the event was launched in the boardroom of the Secretariat. Speaking at the simple opening ceremony, Assistant Secretary-General, Ambassador Colin Granderson said the event which was conceptualised by staff members themselves, has become a regular feature on the calendar of activities for the Secretariat.

“The purpose of the talent show obviously is to show off the creativity and talents of members of staff. The event, therefore, brings out ingenuity. It also brings out the musical, the artistic, culinary and other skills of staff members. Staff celebration week brings out the best in us and gives us a chance to exhale,” the Ambassador said.

Meanwhile, in observance of CARICOM Energy Month celebrated in November under the theme “Rethinking energy, shaping a resilient community,” and in an effort to engage staff members of the Secretariat, a photo competition was also launched. The contest is a collaboration between the staff talent committee and the CARICOM Secretariat.  The objective of the project is to allow staff members to channel their creativity through photography.

Some staff members at the launching ceremony.

 

By: Alexis Rodney

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

