Caricom Youth Ambassadors in Guyana see One people, One Caribbean

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Wednesday, June 07, 2017

Guyana’s first time hosting the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Youth Ambassador Programme appeared to be a hit, as the twelve youth representatives displayed their country’s culture last evening, before the commencement of their four-day capacity building workshop.

The cultural programme was held by the Ministry of Education, Department of Youth, Culture and Sport at the Umana Yana, Kingston where the CARICOM youth representatives took a walk down memory lane.

Each Caribbean state represented by their Youth Ambassador performed through the spoken word, music, song, dance and drama about what made their country stand out from the rest of the Caribbean, showcasing their unique take of their culture and diversity.

Cayman Islands representative Andrel Harris said that it is, “the first time in recent history that the Cayman Islands were able to make this trip”, he hopes through the workshop that there will be solutions devised to fix the issues that his country is facing. Harris noted that the majority of the Caribbean countries are, “facing similar issues in terms of youth involvement and development.”

“I feel right at home, although this is my first visit to Guyana, the culture, food and even the people are not unique compared to my homeland. I am learning that being with my counterparts on this trip has been mind-blowing though separated by the sea I found that we are one people, one Caribbean”, the representative of Cayman Islands said.

Barbados representative Zuwena Perry, expects to improve the CARICOM Youth Ambassador’s way of assisting regional counterparts and stakeholders, since it will also, “help to unite the youths in her homeland, to become a voice for them and to be heard.” Perry attached great importance to youth involvement in the development of any country, “since they are the future leaders to push the mandate for regional integration.”

Director of Youth Melissa Carmichael expressed her gratitude that Guyana was given the opportunity to host the Youth Ambassadors and the capacity building workshop especially since it presents the opportunity for good networking with the Department of Youth.

“We are hoping beyond this workshop that we can actually have a better representation in terms of being able to share with each other, especially for them to communicate with our youth ambassador so that we can foster youth development and advancement in the country”, the Youth Director explained.

The CARICOM Youth Ambassador Programme was launched in 1993, by the CARICOM Heads of Government to mark the twentieth anniversary of CARICOM. It was formally instituted one year later in 1994.

Since the commencement of the Youth Ambassador’s Programme there has been increased youth knowledge and awareness of CARICOM issues and priorities. This has helped to raise the profile of young people at the national and regional levels and has assisted in integrating the views and perspectives of young people.

By: Neola Damon