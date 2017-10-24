Latest update October 24th, 2017 8:06 PM

DPI, Guyana

CASMET convenes Medical Technologist Symposium

DPI, Guyana, Tuesday, October 24, 2017

The Caribbean Association of Medical Technologists (CASMET) biennial General Meeting was declared open by Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence on Monday evening at the Marriot Hotel.

Health Minister Hon. Volda Lawrence makes her presentation at the official opening of the CASMET BGM.

The forum will address ways in which medical technologists and laboratory professionals can further improve the Caribbean’s accessibility and training; improve diagnostic and therapeutic laboratory testing techniques and foster regional professional collaboration among other matters.

In her delivery, the minister acknowledged the contributions made by the body in the health sector and particularly in the delivery of quality healthcare in the region and further afield.

Minister Lawrence observed that since 70 percent of all clinical laboratory results are used by physicians as a guide in patient management; therefore, it is appropriate to promote the field of medical technology since it ceaselessly aims to discover new methods to provide faster and more accurate testing.

“It is my contention that this will not only impact on emergency situations but will ultimately influence patient care and assist our respective ministries in fulfilling the mandate of health-related sustainable development goals.”

President of CASMET, Harry Narine and Chairperson of the Medical Technologists Association of Guyana, Nolan Hawke both made presentations at the forum.

According to Hawke “CASMET was created to foster the unity of purpose among professionals throughout the Caribbean” and called on his colleagues to unite in an exchange of ideas towards the development of quality health care.

CASMET – a non-profit organisation – was founded at the University of the West Indies, Mona campus in 1954. Its mission is to advance the development and promotion of medical laboratory technology in the Caribbean, Central America, and the Dutch Antilles through conferences, meetings or lectures.

Today, it currently has membership in more than 25 countries, including Guyana.

The week-long forum will include a scientific symposium and awards banquet. Member will address pertinent issues involving the growth of the medical laboratory professionals and exhibitors will showcase their instruments and products.

 

By: Natasha Smith

A section of the gathering of Medical Professionals.

Nolan Hawke Chairperson of the Medical Technologists Association of Guyana.

 

Medical Technologists of Trinidad and Tobago.

 

