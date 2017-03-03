Cayman Automotive Company supports Guyana’s green economy drive

GINA, GUYANA, Friday, March 3, 2017

A leading distributor of electricity-driven vehicles in the Caribbean has expressed interest in supporting Guyana’s green economy programme.

Cayman Automotive’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) John Felder, in a press statement, expressed his company’s interest in facilitating green energy development through the exports of electricity- driven vehicles to Guyana.

The company has donated a Nissan Leaf SUV to the Guyana Embassy in the Republic of Cuba, valued US$25,725.

The Cayman Automotive CEO met with Guyana’s Ambassador to Cuba, Halim Majeed, in May through a meeting facilitated by the President of the Guyana Foundation, Supriya-Singh-Bodden.

Ambassador Majeed explained to Felder that the green strategy seeks to revitalise and strengthen Guyana’s economy by making it less dependent on fossil fuel while protecting the country’s bio-diversity and developing eco-tourism among other things.

The Cayman Automotive CEO indicated that he plans to visit Guyana soon to engage the government and private sector.

Cayman Automotive is expected to begin the export of electricity-driven vehicles to Cuba shortly. According to the automotive broker’s website, Cayman Automotive first introduced electric vehicles to the Caribbean in 2009. It is also the first to introduce solar panel charging stations in the Caribbean.

The broker company sells new and pre-owned vehicles manufactured in the United States. The company is based in Grand Cayman.

By: Tiffny Rhodius