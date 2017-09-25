CC&PA booth notes positive interaction with public

DPI, GUYANA, Monday, September 25, 2017

In observance of Child Protection Week 2017 under the theme, “Partnering with Families and Communities for positive outcomes with children”, the Child Care and Protection Agency (CC&PA) through the Ministry of Social Protection on Monday hosted a booth at the Stabroek Market Square.

The booth provided members of the public the opportunity to report cases of child abuse, have their concerns regarding possible cases of abuse dealt with, and learn how to effectively protect children within their community.

CC&PA Probation and Social Services Officer Ascena Jacobs, for the North Georgetown District, said the interaction with the public was a positive one, with persons asking relevant questions and requesting information concerning situations they have witnessed.

“We have actually taken reports of child abuse and we are hoping that this activity will raise awareness as it relates to child abuse in Guyana and we are encouraging the public to speak up and make a report when children are being about abused in Guyana.”

This activity is one of many which will be held across the country to raise awareness of the necessity to protect children in Guyana. CC&PA also intends to provide training for teachers from across Georgetown and police officers within the North Georgetown district, on September 26 and 29 respectively.

Guyana began hosting Child Protection Week in 2004, with the aim of mobilising all sectors of society to care for and protect children; to shine a spotlight on children’s issues; highlight successes and identify what still needs to be done.

The booth activity began at 9am and concluded at 3pm.

By: Neola Damon