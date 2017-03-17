CDB-funded sea, river defence works to begin shortly in Leguan

GINA, Guyana, Friday, March 17, 2017

Leguan, Region Three residents are expected to benefit soon from sea and river defence works under the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB)-funded Sea and River Defence Project.

In April 2016, the CDB and the Government of Guyana launched the US$30.9M Sea and River Defence Project to provide for the reconstruction and improvement of 5.4 kilometers of sea and river defence in Regions Two, Three, Four and Six.

District Engineer, Region Three, Seenarine Nandram told the Government Information Agency (GINA), that attention has been paid to critical areas in Leguan. He highlighted that, “under the sea and river defence resilience project, the Success community at the west of Leguan will be benefitting from 500metres of rip- rap (sea defence) and going back towards the east, the areas there would benefit from 250 meters of rip-rap and these are areas that were prone to flooding during spring tides.”

Nandram explained that the works are needed since those areas in Leguan are easily flooded during heavy rainfall. The flooding, he noted, has negatively impacted the livelihood of residents. The District Engineer added that the Ministry of Public Infrastructure has been executing works on the Island under capital and maintenance funds to provide immediate relief. At Maryville, 220 meters of rip-rap were carried out under the sea and river defence division.

Nandram pointed out that during 2016, the Ministry accomplished a lot in sea and river defence works. “What we achieved in the Island was in excess of 820 meters of rip-rap works, about 400 meters of timber revetments and maintenance work on the earthen embankment and did approximately 800 meters of works as well,” Nandram noted. These works were carried out to the tune of $80M.

Additionally, the District Engineer told GINA that that even as the region awaits funding to execute the sea and river defence project, other capital projects will be undertaken in other areas. This includes rip-rap works in Elizabeth Ann and Cane Garden which have been known as flood prone areas for years. Maintenance works will also be undertaken at Verwana to Phoenix and Elizabeth Ann to Cane Garden.

Leguan Island benefitted recently from other infrastructural works including several roads and sluice rehabilitation.

By: Ranetta La Fleur