Latest update June 8th, 2017 9:41 PM

Information For Nation Building

Latest News

CDC intensifying efforts to provide new homes, infrastructure to flood affected Region 7 &8 residents

Jun 07, 2017 Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News

DPI, GINA, GUYANA, Wednesday, June 07, 2017

Several agencies are aiding in the in the recovery process of the flood affected residents in Regions Seven and Eight. Retired Colonel and Director General of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), Chabilall Ramsarup explained to the Department of Public Information/ Government Information Agency (DPI/GINA) that efforts are now being intensified to provide the residents with new homes since the water has receded in both Regions.

Ret’d Colonel and Director General, Civil Defence Commission (CDC), Chabilall Ramsarup

Colonel Ramsarup explained that, “the Ministry of Communities will take the lead on rebuilding the houses, I asked them to not use mud when rebuilding because when the water touches the mud it crumbles, we also asked them if they can build back the houses not in valleys but on higher grounds.”

The heavy rains initially began Region Eight on May 17, 2017 which saw continuous heavy rainfall over a period of approximately five days resulting in severe flooding. The heavy rainfall has resulted in in the loss of food security for residents, since all the farms in the Upper Mazaruni district were underwater and some were completely destroyed.

To correct such losses, the Ministry of Agriculture provides the regions with farming materials and equipment to get back into their farming businesses. “They (Ministry of Agriculture) assured me that that they will go in sometime this week, so it’s now up to the region to do the resupplying or replanting because they know more of the ground than we do.” Colonel Ramsarup pointed out.

The damaged roads and bridges and other infrastructure will also be addressed by the Ministry of Public Infrastructure.

The CDC Director pointed out that the provision of necessary supplies including food aid, water cans, soap hampers, mosquito nets, and medical supplies have been delivered to all the flood affected residents. He added that to date all of the villages that were impacted were resupplied with rations, to last for another ten days along with cleaning and medical supplies and clothing.

Additionally, more supplies will be sent to the regions at Mahdia, Kamarang and Kato shortly.

 

By: Ranetta La Fleur

Recent Articles

Government is prepared to work with the Private Sector to ensure development of Guyana -Minister Harmon urges PSC to capitalise on ‘green’ investment opportunities

Government is prepared to work with the Private Sector to ensure...

Jun 08, 2017

  Georgetown, Guyana – (June 8, 2017) Minister of State, Mr. Joseph Harmon, today, said that the Government is committed to working with all sectors of society, including the Private Sector Commission (PSC) for the overall good of the country even as it  is assiduously working to address...
Read More
Public Telecommunications Ministry pushes Guyana towards Modern Technological Age

Public Telecommunications Ministry pushes Guyana...

Jun 08, 2017

“International companies can survive in Guyana”, Minister Gaskin says as SOL Guyana launches new Fuel Save Gasoline and Diesel

“International companies can survive in...

Jun 08, 2017

Oil and gas industry “well founded” on transparency and accountability -PM Nagamottoo

Oil and gas industry “well founded” on...

Jun 08, 2017

New $3.5M landing to bring relief to Batavia Residents

New $3.5M landing to bring relief to Batavia...

Jun 08, 2017

President calls on EU Parliament to support Guyana’s removal from money-laundering blacklist

President calls on EU Parliament to support...

Jun 08, 2017

President sells ‘green’ Guyana as attractive investment destination -during bilateral engagements in Brussels

President sells ‘green’ Guyana as attractive...

Jun 08, 2017

CRMA is collaborating to ensure all Guyanese are employed gainfully.

CRMA is collaborating to ensure all Guyanese are...

Jun 08, 2017

Sport successes credited to gov’t’s good relationship with associations

Sport successes credited to gov’t’s good...

Jun 08, 2017

Health documentary launched, business community engaged for support

Health documentary launched, business community...

Jun 08, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

GINA Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 340 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 721,732 hits