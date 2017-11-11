Latest update November 10th, 2017 10:00 PM

CDC receives large donations from stakeholders for hurricane relief concert

Nov 10, 2017 Government, Ministry of Social Protection, News

DPI, Guyana, Friday, November 10, 2017

The Civil Defense Commission (CDC) in association with BK Group of Companies and CARICOM, through the Minister of State, Joseph Harmon on Friday hosted a handing over ceremony for donors, at the CDC Boardroom.

Hon. Keith Scott, Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection (First row centre) and some of the donors from the public and private sectors.

The ceremony saw a number of stakeholders handing over cheques to the Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection, Keith Scott, who represented the government in the absence of the Minister of State.

According to Scott, this initiative shows that the government has the welfare of Guyanese near and far at heart. He explained the donations will not only benefit Guyanese nationals but also other citizens in the hurricane-ravaged countries.

Scott expressed appreciation with the response of the approximately ten private and public stakeholders attending the ceremony.

“Today I am happy to be in the position to be receiving donations from you. That shows that you are also thinking like Guyanese, you are also thinking that your brother is not heavy and you can take him along. We (the government) appreciate highly your contributions, your effort, and concerns,” Scott expressed.

Director General of the CDC, Colonel (retired) Chabilall Ramsarup also expressed gratitude to the stakeholders and noted that the donations will go a long way in benefiting those in the affected countries.

“So far we have donated 12 twenty-foot containers of supplies to Dominica and ten to Antigua for Barbuda. We did not send to the other countries ravaged because St. Maarten is being looked after by the Dutch and the French, and British Virgin Island by the British. So we sent the donations where it was most needed,” Ramsarup disclosed.

However, he explained that the proceeds from the concert will be distributed among all the islands affected by hurricanes Irma and Maria.

China Trading donated a total of US$20,000, while an undisclosed donor contributed GYD$5,000,000, Chung’s Global GYD$2,000,000 and Sol Guyana, Rudisa Motor Company and Jumbo jet donated GYD$1,000,000 to name a few.

The Hurricane Relief concert is slated for Saturday, November 11 and will see the performance of three regional soca artiste, Patrice Roberts, Olatunji and Orlando Octave; and several local artistes including Jomo, Natural Black, Big Red, Kwasi Ace at the Durban Park, Homestretch Avenue. A donation of $1,000 is to be made upon entry into the venue.

 

