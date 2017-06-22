Celebrating Youth Contributions- National Youth Award

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Thursday, June 22, 2017

The Department of Culture, Youth and Sport with the Ministry of Education will be hosting its annual award ceremony to honour dynamic youth and youth organizations for outstanding performances in various fields.

Director of Youth, Melissa Carmichael told the Department of Public Information/ Government Information Agency (DPI/GINA) that her Department finds it necessary to recognise and commend the exceptional work of youth in Guyana.

Nominations will be accepted for five categories including Sports, Arts, Volunteerism, Youth Entrepreneurship and Agriculture. The year’s award ceremony will be held on August 12, 2017 and aims, “to highlight and reward the outstanding contributions of individuals, groups and organisations working towards the development of both youths and their community,” Carmichael said.

Persons have already begun responding and Carmichael is encouraging youths and youth organisations or groups to get involved and celebrate their outstanding youth members and youth groups in their communities.

“We have persons downloading forms because it’s on the Education website. It’s on our Facebook page; that is the Department of Culture, Youth and Sport. Persons have also been collecting the forms and that’s important,” Carmichael pointed out.

Young people this year, she added are very enthusiastic about having the opportunity to be recognised for their hard work and their contributions.

The nomination forms are available at the office of all Regional Executive Officers(REO) and Regional Youth Officers(RYO) within the regions. Deadline for the nominations is July 21, 2017.

By: Delon Sancho