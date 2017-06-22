Latest update June 22nd, 2017 6:46 PM

DPI, Guyana, Information For Nation Building

Latest News

Celebrating Youth Contributions- National Youth Award

Jun 22, 2017 Government, Ministry of Education, News

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Thursday, June 22, 2017

The Department of Culture, Youth and Sport with the Ministry of Education will be hosting its annual award ceremony to honour dynamic youth and youth organizations for outstanding performances in various fields.

Director of Youth, Melissa Carmichael told the Department of Public Information/ Government Information Agency (DPI/GINA) that her Department finds it necessary to recognise and commend the exceptional work of youth in Guyana.

Director of Youth, Melissa Carmichael.

Nominations will be accepted for five categories including Sports, Arts, Volunteerism, Youth Entrepreneurship and Agriculture. The year’s award ceremony will be held on August 12, 2017 and aims, “to highlight and reward the outstanding contributions of individuals, groups and organisations working towards the development of both youths and their community,” Carmichael said.

Persons have already begun responding and Carmichael is encouraging youths and youth organisations or groups to get involved and celebrate their outstanding youth members and youth groups in their communities.

“We have persons downloading forms because it’s on the Education website. It’s on our Facebook page; that is the Department of Culture, Youth and Sport. Persons have also been collecting the forms and that’s important,” Carmichael pointed out.

Young people this year, she added are very enthusiastic about having the opportunity to be recognised for their hard work and their contributions.

The nomination forms are available at the office of all Regional Executive Officers(REO) and Regional Youth Officers(RYO) within the regions. Deadline for the nominations is July 21, 2017.

 

By: Delon Sancho

Recent Articles

Historic inaugural Diaspora Engagement Conference Set for July

Historic inaugural Diaspora Engagement Conference Set for July

Jun 22, 2017

DPI/GINA, Guyana, Thursday, June 22, 2017 The University of Guyana will discuss the establishment of a Caribbean Diaspora Engagement Centre at the inaugural Diaspora Engagement Conference. Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Dr Ivelaw Griffith, at a press conference today, explained that...
Read More
NPTAB Holds First Orientation Session for Potential Evaluators

NPTAB Holds First Orientation Session for...

Jun 22, 2017

Several more hinterland communities to get improved water supplies

Several more hinterland communities to get...

Jun 22, 2017

Government to provide low income homes for squatters

Government to provide low income homes for...

Jun 22, 2017

Celebrating Youth Contributions- National Youth Award

Celebrating Youth Contributions- National Youth...

Jun 22, 2017

CPCE accepting applicants for September 2017 intake

CPCE accepting applicants for September 2017...

Jun 22, 2017

Overloaded heavy-duty vehicles on hinterland roads costing gov’t large sums

Overloaded heavy-duty vehicles on hinterland...

Jun 22, 2017

Ministry of Communities hands over a double drive tractor and hydraulic lift trailer to Region 8

Ministry of Communities hands over a double drive...

Jun 22, 2017

Children must not be deprived of an opportunity to excel – CEO tells Early Childhood Education Master-trainers

Children must not be deprived of an opportunity...

Jun 22, 2017

Guyana STEM Robotics team set for World competition in Washington —Education Ministry injects $2.5M contribution

Guyana STEM Robotics team set for World...

Jun 22, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

GINA Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 347 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 758,605 hits