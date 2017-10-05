Central High teacher still aims to become medical doctor

A good teacher can inspire hope, ignite the imagination, and instill a love of learning. In observing World Teacher’s Day, teachers across Guyana will be recognised for their contributions made in the education sector.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke to 39- year old Roderick Gordon, a Certified Teacher of Central High School who expressed his passion for teaching.

Gordon explained that on September 16, 2017, he celebrated twenty-one years in the teaching profession, while noting that it was his love for the vocation that has kept him for such a long period.

“It always makes you feel good. It brings you satisfaction and joy when your charges would have done well,” he said.

Though his love is great for the teaching profession, Gordon revealed, whilst growing up, teaching was not his chosen profession. He disclosed it was always his dream become a medical doctor.

“My intended career was to be medical doctor…while I was waiting for my mother’s former boss to return to Guyana, my secondary school Headmistress called me to Central High to ‘hold on’ so to speak, until my mother’s boss return. But 21 years have passed and I am still holding,” Gordon said while chuckling.

However, the 39-year-old explained that he is still aiming towards pursuing his dream of becoming a medical doctor.

“My subject area of specialty is science. I teach Biology, Human and Social Biology and Integrated Science. Science has always been an area that I have always had a vested interest in…I always feel good helping people no matter how small it may be.”

Nonetheless, the teacher explained, that sometimes the profession comes with its rewards since it affords him special treatment.

“There are many times you go to certain places and you run into your students and they might be in a supervisory position. They always remember the good things you would have done for them, and they would see it fit to assist you when necessary,” Gordon observed.

When asked what he currently enjoys about the profession, the teacher responded, “The interest that would be shown by students, of course, there will be those who will not show interest at times, but the interest shown is a motivation in itself. It causes you to want to do what you are doing. There are persons who are always hungering and thirsting for knowledge.”

For persons who want to venture into the field of teaching, the educator said, “…it is going to be challenging, you cannot run away from that. But what you have to do is brace yourselves for the challenge and be prepared to use all the tools in your arsenal to captivate and capture the interest of their charges.”

He added, “You will be satisfied at the end of the day when the result is published subsequent to them writing CAPE and CSEC exams. You will feel good to know that you would have played a meaningful role in molding and fashioning the lives of the students in your care.”

By: Crystal Stoll