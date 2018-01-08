Centre of Excellence to open in March

DPI, Guyana, Monday, January 8, 2018

The Center of Excellence in Information Technology, an advanced ICT training school is expected to be commissioned March 2018 at the University of Guyana, Turkeyen campus.

The Centre will provide training that “bridges the gap between the public and private sector,” Minister of Public Telecommunications, Catherine Hughes explained in a recent interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI). “We have several individuals in the public sector that need retraining and constant upgrading to skills but also it provides training that the private sector needs.”

According to the Minister, the agreement for Technical Co-operation signed between University of Guyana (UG) and the Ministry involves educational development, of which this centre is ideally designed to deliver.

$144M of $4.696B of the National Budget will see this project being established, with assistance from the Government of India and the eGovernment Agency.

NDMA/eGovernment Unit and UG will share educational resources especially in Computer Science and Electrical Engineering. The University will share its teaching resources while NDMA will provide the necessary expertise when needed. ICT-based research, Operations Research, Ideas to keep the ICT Legal and Regulatory Framework up to date, ICT Project Management, and Data and Communications Networks and Enterprise Solutions in support of courses on the curricula will be shared.

Minister Hughes disclosed that there will be two, one-year contract trainers from India who will be instructing the students and share their knowledge with local trainers. The Centre, the Minister explained, is one step closer to preparing Guyanese to deal with the training issues. “It will be from a basic introductory level up to programming, to the development of apps.”

The objective is to “prepare citizens and the public sector for training that is relevant to the services that we are talking about providing,” Minister Hughes said.

By: Zanneel Williams

