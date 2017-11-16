CFATF meetings close with handover of leadership

DPI, GUYANA, Thursday, November 16, 2017

The 25-member body of the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF) concluded its 46th Plenary and Working Group Meetings with the official hand over of leadership.

Today at the Marriott Hotel, Chairperson and Attorney General of Turks and Caicos, Rhondalee Braithwaite-Knowles, in her final address said she is satisfied and proud of the accomplishments of CFATF over the last 12 months.

“I really wish to underline that our successes would not have been possible without the collective efforts of all of us,” AG Braithwaite-Knowles noted as she acknowledged the “sterling support” of Attorney General Basil Williams, SC, during his tenure as Deputy Chair and the immediate past chair Faris Al-Rawi, the Attorney General of Trinidad and Tobago.

AG Braithwaite-Knowles pledged to similarly support AG Williams and Deputy Chair AG of Barbados, Adriel Brathwaite, during their 2017-2018 tenure as leaders to ensure the building of “a strong and respected CFATF”.

In accepting his tenure, AG Williams noted that Guyana confidently embraces this new responsibility given the guidance that is available from the outgoing and immediate past chairs. “This has been institutionalised as a solid and indispensable pillar of our organisational structure. I look forward to working closing with you over the next 12 months. We have a lot of work to do but will not be daunted by the task,” AG Williams who is also the Minister of Legal Affairs noted.

AG Williams had to steer Guyana through the International Cooperation Review Group (ICRG) of both FATF and CFATF as a newly minted Minister of Legal Affairs and Attorney General.

Meanwhile, delegates were treated to a cultural night at the National Cultural Centre to round out their attendance to the CFATF Meetings which were held from November 11-16.

By: Tiffny Rhodius

