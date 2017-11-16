Latest update November 16th, 2017 9:02 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

CFATF meetings close with handover of leadership

Nov 16, 2017 Government, Ministry of Legal Affairs, News

DPI, GUYANA, Thursday, November 16, 2017

The 25-member body of the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF) concluded its 46th Plenary and Working Group Meetings with the official hand over of leadership.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Basil Williams, SC, shares a light moment with a colleague moment after accepting his tenure as Chair of the CFATF.

Today at the Marriott Hotel, Chairperson and Attorney General of Turks and Caicos, Rhondalee Braithwaite-Knowles, in her final address said she is satisfied and proud of the accomplishments of CFATF over the last 12 months.

“I really wish to underline that our successes would not have been possible without the collective efforts of all of us,” AG Braithwaite-Knowles noted as she acknowledged the “sterling support” of Attorney General Basil Williams, SC, during his tenure as Deputy Chair and the immediate past chair Faris Al-Rawi, the Attorney General of Trinidad and Tobago.

AG Braithwaite-Knowles pledged to similarly support AG Williams and Deputy Chair AG of Barbados, Adriel Brathwaite, during their 2017-2018 tenure as leaders to ensure the building of “a strong and respected CFATF”.

Attorney General of Turks Rhondalee Braithwaite-Knowles, in her final address as chair of the CFATF.

In accepting his tenure, AG Williams noted that Guyana confidently embraces this new responsibility given the guidance that is available from the outgoing and immediate past chairs. “This has been institutionalised as a solid and indispensable pillar of our organisational structure. I look forward to working closing with you over the next 12 months. We have a lot of work to do but will not be daunted by the task,” AG Williams who is also the Minister of Legal Affairs noted.

AG Williams had to steer Guyana through the International Cooperation Review Group (ICRG) of both FATF and CFATF as a newly minted Minister of Legal Affairs and Attorney General.

Meanwhile, delegates were treated to a cultural night at the National Cultural Centre to round out their attendance to the CFATF Meetings which were held from November 11-16.

 

By: Tiffny Rhodius

 

For more photos, click on the link to DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

 

Recent Articles

Parent-Teacher townhall meetings a start to “first-class education” – Minister Henry

Parent-Teacher townhall meetings a start to “first-class...

Nov 16, 2017

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, November 16, 2017 The first phase of Parent-Teacher townhall meetings began this afternoon in Linden with parents, teachers, and officials of the Ministry of Education engaging in critical discussions. This new initiative, Minister of Education Nicolette Henry said is to...
Read More
Minister Norton congratulates hockey teams for their achievement

Minister Norton congratulates hockey teams for...

Nov 16, 2017

Indigenous Residence receives minibus – to offset transport costs for hinterland visitors

Indigenous Residence receives minibus – to...

Nov 16, 2017

Mara water supply system recommissioned – 24hrs water accessible in two weeks

Mara water supply system recommissioned –...

Nov 16, 2017

CFATF meetings close with handover of leadership

CFATF meetings close with handover of leadership

Nov 16, 2017

97% overall success at nurses’ recent state final exam

97% overall success at nurses’ recent state...

Nov 16, 2017

Closure of Enmore, Rose Hall Estates likely in 2018 says Minister Harmon Work of Special Purpose Unit not yet completed

Closure of Enmore, Rose Hall Estates likely in...

Nov 16, 2017

Way cleared for RUSAL workers to receive tax-exempted overtime payment

Way cleared for RUSAL workers to receive...

Nov 16, 2017

Linden youths commended for involvement in community development

Linden youths commended for involvement in...

Nov 16, 2017

Re-organised Hope Estate to be used as a demonstration farm

Re-organised Hope Estate to be used as a...

Nov 16, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 400 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,171,500 hits