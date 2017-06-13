Latest update June 13th, 2017 7:00 PM

Information For Nation Building

Latest News

Child Labour deprives children of their education- Minister Scott.

Jun 13, 2017 Government, Ministry of Social Protection, News

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Students of six (6) schools, Queenstown Secondary, Dolphin Secondary, Lodge Secondary, Carmel Secondary, Sophia Special School and St. Winefride’s Secondary participated in the Ministry of Social Protection’s, Department of Labour and the Ministry of Education’s collaboration, to observe World Day Against Child Labour.

Senior Schools Welfare Officer within the Ministry of Education Onika Pearson, in brief remarks, reinforced that child labour deprives a child of a sound education.

Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection Keith Scott, Senior Schools Welfare Officer Onika Pearson, Department of Labour Officials, teachers and students at the Children’s Walk

“Child Labour is a societal scourge which robs our children of the most fundamental reason for their existence, which is to acquire a sound education. As a consequence, their potential of becoming productive and successful adults is hindered” Pearson emphasised.

Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection, Keith Scott reminded students that their childhood is important to their development and no one has the right to take it away from them. The Minister was the keynote speaker at Children Walk for World Day Against Child Labour, which started from the Parliament Building and ended at the Jubilee Park, Monday.

Minister Scott in his address to the nation for Day Against Child Labour reminded that Child Labour is a man-made problem and since the foundation of the problem is known, its solution should not be too difficult to determine and apply.

The Minister stated that children should not be made or forced to go to work

Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection Keith Scott addressing the students and teachers at the Children’s Walk for World Day Against Child Labour 2017 at the Jubilee Park.

while they are still in school and they must be allowed to remain in school and complete their Primary and Secondary education.

He explained that the government’s strategies, plans, and programmes against Child Labour, were developed against the background of the Constitution; The Combating of Trafficking in Persons Act, of 2005, The National Youth Policy 2016, The Education Act, Chapter 39:01 The Relevant Labour Laws and the various International Labour Organisation Conventions and Recommendations to which we subscribe.

According to the International Labour Organization, the term “child labour” is often defined as work that deprives children of their childhood, their potential and their dignity, and that is harmful to physical and mental development. Child Labour therefore refers to work that:

  • is mentally, physically, socially or morally dangerous and harmful to children;
  • interferes with their schooling, by depriving them of that opportunity;
  • obliging them to leave school prematurely; and
  • requiring them to attempt to combine school attendance with excessively long and heavy work.

World Day Against Child Labour 2017 is being observed under the theme “In Conflicts and Disasters Protect Children from Child Labour” with a sub-theme, “In Difficult Circumstances Protect children from Child Labour”.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) launched World Day Against Child Labour in 2002 to focus attention on the global extent of child labour and the actions needed to eliminate it.

 

By: Delon Sancho

Recent Articles

GPHC digitising its database with PAHO/WHO’s support

GPHC digitising its database with PAHO/WHO’s support

Jun 13, 2017

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Tuesday, June 13, 2017 The Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) has offered the initial support to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) as it moves to digitise its medical information. This was done today through  the donation of two...
Read More
MOFA improving management of missions financing

MOFA improving management of missions financing

Jun 13, 2017

School’s curriculum reform process ongoing

School’s curriculum reform process ongoing

Jun 13, 2017

Lengthy loan agreement caused increased consultancy fees for East Coast Demerara road widening project- PS

Lengthy loan agreement caused increased...

Jun 13, 2017

Adjustments in Ministerial responsibilities for Ministers Henry, Dr. Roopnaraine – adjustments geared at providing better public services

Adjustments in Ministerial responsibilities for...

Jun 13, 2017

Government vehicles soon to be equipped with internet connectivity

Government vehicles soon to be equipped with...

Jun 13, 2017

First Lady joins Starkey Hearing Foundation to outfit over 560 persons with hearing aids -at Phase II of Guyana hearing mission

First Lady joins Starkey Hearing Foundation to...

Jun 13, 2017

Private developers are again being warned to build or lose land

Private developers are again being warned to...

Jun 13, 2017

Minister of Foreign Affairs meeting with the Korean Ambassador

Minister of Foreign Affairs meeting with the...

Jun 13, 2017

Child Labour deprives children of their education- Minister Scott.

Child Labour deprives children of their...

Jun 13, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

GINA Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 342 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 732,601 hits