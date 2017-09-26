Child Protection Week Outreach

The Ministry of Social Protection, Child Care and Protection Agency on the 25th September, 2017 commenced its week of activities to commemorate National Child Protection Week (24th -30th September). Child Protection Week is being held under the theme “Partnering with families and communities for positive outcomes for children”.

To kick start the week of activities child protection officers of the North Georgetown and East Bank districts held public awareness booths in their respective districts to engage the general public on issues commensurate with the theme.

At the Diamond Diagnostic Center Mr. Milton Smith, Officer attached to the East Bank Child Protection Agency, said the department decided to choose the Diamond Hospital for its’ outreach given how vast the district is. He said the hospital is the primary medical facility on the East Bank and is accessed by the majority of the residents for its services; he recognized this area as an opportunity to reach out to a large cross section. He noted public engagement was good and created an apt environment for interpersonal communication with residents, where they would be comfortable to share their concerns and make reports.

At the Stabroek Market Square there was another booth by the North Georgetown district. Ms. Tannis Boston, Senior Child Protection Officer, of the North Georgetown district said “We had a lot of people who stopped by and I think we achieved the objective. We had conversations on child abuse, alternative ways to parenting and much more. We even told persons that it’s not only about you having a child; it’s about your neighbor’s children and all children.

Celebrations for Child protection week continue tomorrow with a school outreach for teachers of nursery and primary schools within the North Georgetown District. The event will be held at the Police Training Center, Camp Street.

The Child Protection Agency exists to prevent, reduce and alleviate the effects of abuse and neglect of children by effective services their rights entitle them to, in their communities and in the family setting.