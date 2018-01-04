Childcare providers urged to get registered

DPI Guyana, Thursday, January 4, 2018

The Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA) Early Childhood Development Unit is calling on daycare owners and early childcare providers to come into the Agency in order to be to registered and to receive certification.

This call was made by Concheeta Gray, Manager, Early Childhood Development Unit. “…We would like to encourage Early Childhood facilities to work hard in meeting the minimum standards. Once you provide quality service and care to Guyana’s children, we are asking that you come in and become registered with us and you move to the next step in receiving a child care services licenses, ” Gray said.

Speaking to the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Wednesday, Gray noted that the intention is to ensure that the nation’s children are enrolled in developmental-friendly Day Care Services, that adhere to regulated minimum

standards.

Lavern Thorne, Executive Officer, Early Childhood Development reiterated that persons should not be afraid to visit the Agency’s Brickdam office if they have not yet been registered. “We are not in the business of closing anybody down. Just come in and we are going to work with you,” she explained.

Daycare owners and early childcare providers must satisfy the criteria outlined by the Guyana Fire Service, and the Buildings and Public Health Unit of the Georgetown Mayor and City Council before they are certified. This involves completing the CPA’s registration form, providing a valid police clearance, food handler’s certificate and medical certificate to be accredited. The documents must be submitted for the approval by CPA before the centre can be licensed.

The centres are monitored by the Early Childhood Development Unit, which has responsibility for ensuring early childhood facilities including; daycares, playgroups, home-based care and night care, are providing quality care for the nation’s children.

By: Synieka Thorne

