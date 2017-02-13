Children’s Mash costume parade results are in

GINA, GUYANA, Monday, February 13, 2017

The Ministry of Education successfully staged its annual Children’s Mashramani Costume and Float Parade on Saturday at the National Park.

The children’s parade saw participation from all 11 educational districts. The winners in this year’s parade are as follow:

Nursery School Bands

1st Smyth Street…. Garden of Love

2nd Head Start …Gateway to a Green Economy

3rd Plaisance…… Queen of the Rainforest

Primary School Bands

1st St Angela’s….. A Celebration of Culture

2nd Graham’s Hall…..Mathematics Fun

3rd St Ambrose ….Credit Info Guyana Inc., Inspiring Confidence

Secondary School Bands

1st St John’s College…. Queen of Hearts

2nd North Georgetown…… Solar Invasion

3rd Bishops’ High….. Together in Freedom We Fly

Other Schools’ Organisations

1st Mahaicony Technical Institute

2nd Hinterland Scholarship Students

3rd National School of Dance

Individual Presentations

1st – Oshay Roberts

2nd – Jaydensoft Broomes

3rd – Jenaira Browne

Regional Presentations

1st Education Department, Region 4

2nd Education Department, Region 3

3rd Education Department, Region 10

Desiree Wyles – Ogle, Coordinator of the Children’s Mashramani Competitions has deemed the 2017 Children’s Costume Parade as spectacular.

Wyles-Ogle said Saturday’s showcase of 52 costumed revellers and individual floats which featured more than 5000 participants was “…a spectacular show of creativity, energy and fun by the children of Guyana.”

Further, the coordinator expressed appreciation to all the stakeholders who made the event successful.

By: Delon Sancho