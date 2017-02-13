Children’s Mash costume parade results are in

The Ministry of Education successfully staged its annual Children’s Mashramani Costume and Float Parade on Saturday at the National Park.
The children’s parade saw participation from all 11 educational districts. The winners in this year’s parade are as follow:
Nursery School Bands
1st Smyth Street…. Garden of Love
2nd Head Start …Gateway to a Green Economy
3rd Plaisance…… Queen of the Rainforest
Primary School Bands
1st St Angela’s….. A Celebration of Culture
2nd Graham’s Hall…..Mathematics Fun
3rd St Ambrose ….Credit Info Guyana Inc., Inspiring Confidence
Secondary School Bands
1st St John’s College…. Queen of Hearts
2nd North Georgetown…… Solar Invasion
3rd Bishops’ High….. Together in Freedom We Fly
Other Schools’ Organisations
1st Mahaicony Technical Institute
2nd Hinterland Scholarship Students
3rd National School of Dance
Individual Presentations
1st – Oshay Roberts
2nd – Jaydensoft Broomes
3rd – Jenaira Browne
Regional Presentations
1st Education Department, Region 4
2nd Education Department, Region 3
3rd Education Department, Region 10
Desiree Wyles – Ogle, Coordinator of the Children’s Mashramani Competitions has deemed the 2017 Children’s Costume Parade as spectacular.
Wyles-Ogle said Saturday’s showcase of 52 costumed revellers and individual floats which featured more than 5000 participants was “…a spectacular show of creativity, energy and fun by the children of Guyana.”
Further, the coordinator expressed appreciation to all the stakeholders who made the event successful.