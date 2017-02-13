Latest update February 13th, 2017 6:35 PM

Children’s Mash costume parade results are in

Feb 13, 2017 Government, Ministry of Education, News

GINA, GUYANA, Monday, February 13, 2017

The Ministry of Education successfully staged its annual Children’s Mashramani Costume and Float Parade on Saturday at the National Park.

The children’s parade saw participation from all 11 educational districts. The winners in this year’s parade are as follow:

Nursery School Bands

1st Smyth Street…. Garden of Love

2nd Head Start …Gateway to a Green Economy

Gateway to a Green Economy

3rd Plaisance…… Queen of the Rainforest

Queen of the Rainforest

 

Primary School Bands

1st St Angela’s….. A Celebration of Culture

A Celebration of Culture

2nd Graham’s Hall…..Mathematics Fun

Mathematics Fun

Mathematics Fun

 

3rd St Ambrose ….Credit Info Guyana Inc., Inspiring Confidence

Credit Info Guyana Inc., Inspiring Confidence

 

Secondary School Bands

1st St John’s College…. Queen of Hearts

2nd North Georgetown…… Solar Invasion

Solar Invasion

Solar Invasion

 

3rd Bishops’ High….. Together in Freedom We Fly

Together in Freedom We Fly

Together in Freedom We Fly

 

Other Schools’ Organisations

1st Mahaicony Technical Institute

2nd Hinterland Scholarship Students

Hinterland Scholarship Students

Hinterland Scholarship Students

 

3rd National School of Dance

 

Individual Presentations

1st – Oshay Roberts

2nd – Jaydensoft Broomes

3rd – Jenaira Browne

 

Regional Presentations

1st Education Department, Region 4

2nd Education Department, Region 3

3rd Education Department, Region 10

Education Department, Region 10

 

Desiree Wyles – Ogle, Coordinator of the Children’s Mashramani Competitions has deemed the 2017 Children’s Costume Parade as spectacular.

Wyles-Ogle said Saturday’s showcase of 52 costumed revellers and individual floats which featured more than 5000 participants was “…a spectacular show of creativity, energy and fun by the children of Guyana.”

Further, the coordinator expressed appreciation to all the stakeholders who made the event successful.

 

By: Delon Sancho

