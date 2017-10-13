Chilean Government continues to support development of Guyanese public sector officials

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, October 13, 2017.

Through a bilateral arrangement between the Governments of Guyana and Chile, Foreign Service officials in Guyana will benefit from a course in Globalization and Global Governments. It is set to begin on Monday October 16 through Tuesday October 24, 2017.

Areas such as the theory of global governance, a multilateral trading system, climate change, sustainable development and common challenges facing relations between Guyana and Chile, among others, will be the focus of this activity, which will be conducted by Ambassador Andrea Herrera Alcayaga, a Chilean career diplomat with over 42 years of experience.

Additionally, through a collaboration between the Agency for International Cooperation of Chile and the Foreign Service Institute, public servants are currently benefitting from the fourth edition of Spanish for Public Sector Officials of Guyana. More than 30 persons from Government entities, including the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), and the Ministries of Natural Resources, Education, Foreign Affairs, and Legal Affairs, among others, are participating in this round, which is scheduled to end on November 30.

The facilitator is Professor Hernán Pons, a highly qualified and respected linguist who has advanced degrees from several prestigious universities, including the Catholic University of Antofagasta, and the State University of New York. He taught at Stanford University and Michigan University in the United States. Professor Pons has also been at various times a Professor of Linguistics, and a tutor of English as a second language and has published widely in a number of recognized academic journals.