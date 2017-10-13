Latest update October 13th, 2017 3:07 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

Chilean Government continues to support development of Guyanese public sector officials

Oct 13, 2017 Government, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, News, Press Releases

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, October 13, 2017.

Through a bilateral arrangement between the Governments of Guyana and Chile, Foreign Service officials in Guyana will benefit from a course in Globalization and Global Governments. It is set to begin on Monday October 16 through Tuesday October 24, 2017.

The fourth edition of Spanish for Public Sector Officials of Guyana being facilitated by Professor Hernán Pons.

Areas such as the theory of global governance, a multilateral trading system, climate change, sustainable development and common challenges facing relations between Guyana and Chile, among others, will be the focus of this activity, which will be conducted by Ambassador Andrea Herrera Alcayaga, a Chilean career diplomat with over 42 years of experience.

Additionally, through a collaboration between the Agency for International Cooperation of Chile and the Foreign Service Institute, public servants are currently benefitting from the fourth edition of Spanish for Public Sector Officials of Guyana. More than 30 persons from Government entities, including the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), and the Ministries of Natural Resources, Education, Foreign Affairs, and Legal Affairs, among others, are participating in this round, which is scheduled to end on November 30.

The facilitator is Professor Hernán Pons, a highly qualified and respected linguist who has advanced degrees from several prestigious universities, including the Catholic University of Antofagasta, and the State University of New York. He taught at Stanford University and Michigan University in the United States. Professor Pons has also been at various times a Professor of Linguistics, and a tutor of English as a second language and has published widely in a number of recognized academic journals.

 

 

Recent Articles

Chilean Government continues to support development of Guyanese public sector officials

Chilean Government continues to support development of Guyanese...

Oct 13, 2017

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, October 13, 2017. Through a bilateral arrangement between the Governments of Guyana and Chile, Foreign Service officials in Guyana will benefit from a course in Globalization and Global Governments. It is set to begin on Monday October 16 through Tuesday October 24,...
Read More
Ministry of Legal Affairs and Attorney General’s Chambers wishes to respond to a deceptive missive penned by former Deputy Solicitor General, Ms. Prithima Tiwari Kissoon.

Ministry of Legal Affairs and Attorney...

Oct 13, 2017

Chinese Ambassador calls on President

Chinese Ambassador calls on President

Oct 13, 2017

BEST bursary awards expanding its mandate -to include assistance for tertiary education

BEST bursary awards expanding its mandate -to...

Oct 12, 2017

Fifty-five Guyanese nationals evacuated to date

Fifty-five Guyanese nationals evacuated to date

Oct 12, 2017

Department of Environment facilitating mission from Global Green Growth Institute

Department of Environment facilitating mission...

Oct 12, 2017

US$1.5 M secured for completion of Green State Development Strategy

US$1.5 M secured for completion of Green State...

Oct 12, 2017

More emphasis to be placed on regional vaccination coverage

More emphasis to be placed on regional...

Oct 12, 2017

Medical graduates benefit from training programme

Medical graduates benefit from training programme

Oct 12, 2017

Guyana Fire Service celebrates 60 years of Service

Guyana Fire Service celebrates 60 years of

Oct 12, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 394 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,055,328 hits