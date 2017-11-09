China, India and Chile companies express interest in Guyana

DPI, GUYANA, Wednesday, November 8, 2017

During the International Trade Fair of Havana 2017, (FIHAV), members of the Guyana delegation met and held consultations with companies from China, India, and Chile to foster trade relations.

China

The Nand Persaud Group of Companies and representatives from other local companies met with officials of the YTO Company – a China-based company that produces machinery for the agricultural sector such as harvesters, tractors, and planters. During the discussions, information on the scope of rice harvesting and planting in Guyana was exchanged, while the dimensions of the various machines were provided.

Deputy Manager for YTO, Sunny Wong noted that the Guyana market is one that they are hoping to tap into since the country is a high agriculture producing country. Members of the Guyana delegation noted their satisfaction with the consultations and promised to follow up with further negotiations upon returning to Guyana.

Chile

Ostornol Company is a chocolate and wine producing company based in Chile. During a meeting with members from the Guyana delegation, Ostornol representative in Cuba, Andres Espinoza disclosed that his company is keen on entering the Guyana Market. Both parties came out of the meeting satisfied, noting that trade will commence soon.

India

One of the highlights during FIHAV was the signing of an A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce (GCCI) and Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), which will see the trade and investment relationship strengthen between the countries.

To that end, one of the exhibitors in the Indian pavilion, spice company SMJ Exporters Private Limited which exports a variety of spices to Latin American countries, has expressed an interest in tapping into the Guyana market as well. Representative Rohit Batna said that the company is aware of Guyana and it’s rich culture. He opined that his company will benefit greatly if trade begins with Guyana and added that upon returning home talks will begin with companies in Guyana.

By: Gabreila Patram