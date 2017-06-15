Chinese 12th Medical Brigade completes one-year tenure – 13th Brigade already here

DPI/GINA, Thursday, June 15, 2017

The 16-member team of medical professionals from China, representing the twelfth Chinese Medical Brigade to Guyana have completed one year of service to the local Public Health sector. The Ministry of Public Health Wednesday evening hosted a farewell dinner in honour and appreciation of the work done by the team over the past year.

A report was presented by head of the twelfth Brigade, Dr. Chen Lianhua, which revealed that the team saw 20,000 outpatients, 4000 inpatients, 2000 surgeries, 1,700 anesthesia cases and 500 acupunctures. The team also completed 8700 x-ray reports and 4600 pathological reports.

“During this period, we have completed new surgeries and tough cases. Some wonderful speeches were shared with colleagues. Teaching young doctors was also our responsibility. In spare time, we provided medical service in nursing homes, orphanages, schools and communities,” Dr. Lianhua reported.

The specialties offered by the team included General Surgery, Orthapedics, Plastic Surgery, Ophthalmology, Gynaecology, Pediatrics, Nephrology, Anesthesiology, Radiology, Pathology and Acupuncture.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Health Dr. Karen Cummings also welcomed the incoming thirteenth Medical Brigade batch charging them to perform more medical outreaches in the hinterland. “I want to apprise you of the fact that Guyana’s health sector is fraught with challenges but I know of your keen humanitarian services to mankind. I

know that you have come with high expectations and you will work around the many problems and inconveniences that may arise to ensure that there are many of our citizens receive medical attention that will help to transform their lives and in turn help the Ministry of Public Health to fulfill its mandate of goal three of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)”, the Minister explained.

The relations between Guyana and China have also resulted in the establishment of an Eye Centre at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and the commissioning of a laparoscopic surgery centre at the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC) in September, 2014.

The first batch of Chinese medical professionals came to Guyana in 1993 as a result of the Protocol on Medical Cooperation, which was signed between the two countries on May 26, 1993.

The relationship between the two countries has flourished since formal diplomatic relations were established on June 12, 1972, particularly in the public health sector. Minister of Public Health has recognised that the Chinese medical team in Guyana has contributed significantly to the development of a healthy population.

By: Delicia Haynes