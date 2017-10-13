Chinese Ambassador calls on President

Georgetown, Guyana – (October 13, 2017) President David Granger was, today, paid a courtesy call by China’s Ambassador to Guyana, Mr. Cui Jianchun and his Deputy Chief of Mission, Mr. Yang Chenqi. During their discussions at State House the two sides discussed several areas of cooperation. This follows a meeting that was held between the Head of State and the Ambassador in March earlier this year.
President David Granger and China’s Ambassador to Guyana, Mr. Cui Jianchun.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs, October 13, 2017. Through a bilateral arrangement between the Governments of Guyana and Chile, Foreign Service officials in Guyana will benefit from a course in Globalization and Global Governments. It is set to begin on Monday October 16 through Tuesday October 24,...