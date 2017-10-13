Latest update October 13th, 2017 3:07 PM

DPI, Guyana

Chinese Ambassador calls on President

Oct 13, 2017 Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News, Press Releases

Georgetown, Guyana – (October 13, 2017President David Granger was, today, paid a courtesy call by China’s Ambassador to Guyana, Mr. Cui Jianchun and his Deputy Chief of Mission, Mr. Yang Chenqi. During their discussions at State House the two sides discussed several areas of cooperation. This follows a meeting that was held between the Head of State and the Ambassador in March earlier this year.

President David Granger and China’s Ambassador to Guyana, Mr. Cui Jianchun.

 

