Chinese health delegation meets with Minister Lawrence – discusses possible establishment of research facilities

DPI, Guyana, Monday, December 11, 2017

Mayor of the Jiangsu province of the People’s Republic of China, His Worship Yuanzheng Huang paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence on Monday, December 11.

Minister Lawrence and Mayor Huang exchanged views on their respective public health sectors and discussed ways of advancing health care locally. The Minister also took the opportunity to seek ways of developing the use of traditional medicine in Guyana.

“We are looking forward to building cooperation with the People’s Republic of China to have a research lab here; where we can share in the research of various plants and animals within the Amazon Basin here in Guyana. So, we can better serve not only the People’s Republic of China and Guyana but, the world at large”, the minister explained.

Minister Lawrence noted there is considerable interest in traditional medicine and alluded to its significant contribution in the delivery of health services in China. “We here in Guyana, we have a lot of traditional medicine around and we have not been able to capture that in the medical services within the government structure, and perhaps that is one of the areas of cooperation, going forward.”

Noting that China has been the trailblazer in advancing medicine and healthcare internationally, the minister said this opportunity to strengthen ties between the two countries will foster “new methods, new methodologies and new medicines in how we treat with diseases” in Guyana.

Meanwhile, Mayor Huang said that he was made aware of the Green Development Strategy that Guyana will embark on and stated that China would be playing a role in this regard.

He further stated that as mayor for the Jiangsu province, he oversees the improvement of people’s livelihoods and social security. This shows the level of commitment of the Chinese government to people. This has since filtered down to countries such as Guyana which has benefitted tremendously from contributions.

Mayor Huang was accompanied by a delegation of Chinese medical officials including Presidents of the First and Second Hospital of the Jiangsu province and representatives of the Chinese medical brigade in Guyana.

By: Delicia Haynes

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/