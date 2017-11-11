Latest update November 11th, 2017 10:56 PM

CH&PA employees honored for their commitment

Nov 11, 2017 Government, Ministry of Communities, News

DPI, GUYANA, Saturday, November 11, 2017

Fifty long serving employees of the Central Housing and Planning Authority under the Ministry of Communities were last evening rewarded for their outstanding service to the agency.

Minister within Ministry of Communities Valerie Adams-Patterson Yearwood.

The event which was held at the Regency Suites/Hotel on Hadfield Street was attended by both Ministers of the Ministry of Communities, Chief Executive Officer of CH&PA, Lelon Saul and other former employees of the agency.

Employees were awarded a gold brooch for 10 to 19 years of service. Those who dedicated 20 to 29 years of service received a gold ring, while those serving 30 years and over received a gold and diamond bracelet.

Minister within the Ministry of Communities Valerie Adams Patterson-Yearwood noted that the most important resource within any organisation is its employees and without them, failure is certain. With that, she went on to state that CH&PA is very fortunate to have committed and loyal staff members.

“What each one of you has done is nothing less than a mark of passion, dedication and perseverance. This should set a model for your colleagues” Minister Adams Patterson-Yearwood said.

She further added that “the agency sincerely appreciates your commitment and endurance … for many of you it has been a long journey full of both challenges and opportunities.”

However, the minister added that she would prefer to see employees being awarded based on their performance at the next award ceremony.

Chief Executive Officer Lelon Saul in his remarks observed that appreciation is a fundamental human need, and said that employees respond to recognition of their work as it demonstrates that their efforts are valued.

“Tonight’s award does not only recognise individual excellence but it also recognises their commitment to public service. We celebrate their service, we celebrate the service of scores of people who are proud to say that they worked for CH&PA and I want to thank them… every employee of the agency is valued”

Gladwin Charles said that his 22 years at the Ministry has been both challenging and rewarding. However, he feels “one of the greatest rewards for me is to see people live in comfortable, safe, secured and cohesive communities and I would like to encourage the other staff to keep working harder … once they keep working harder they would be rewarded as well.”

Sharon Jackson, an engineer, has spent close to 12 years at the agency. Jackson is one of the persons who played a critical role in the design and preparation of the estimates for the Core houses that were built under CH&PA. According to Jackson, it was surmounting the challenges that encouraged her to remain with the agency.

In the coming week, employees who have served the agency between seven to ten years will receive a letter of appreciation. This will be an annual initiative by the ministry in recognition of the work and service of its employees.

 

By: Isaiah Braithwaite

