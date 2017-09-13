“CH&PA has no intention of imposing on the people of Mocha/Arcadia” – CH&PA CEO

DPI, Guyana, Wednesday, September 13, 2017

The Central Planning and Housing Authority (CHPA) met with councillors of Mocha/Arcadia Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC)to officially inform them of the decision to relocate 40-43 families from the Lombard and Board Street, Georgetown to their community.

“It was agreed the council will consult with the wider community of Mocha Arcadia, and based on that consultation we (CH&PA) will decide the way forward”, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), CHPA, Lelon Saul stated at the press briefing at his Brickdam Street office on Wednesday.

Saul issued an apology to Mocha Arcadia residents since they only made aware of the of the proposal to relocate the Lombard and Board Street families via a publication in the media. He explained that “The consultation with the council was foremost not timely…. We should have consulted with them first.”

The CEO noted that the East Bank Demerara NDC was concerned about new residents relocating to the area, since they feared it may add to the social problems the community is currently facing. Another issue is that many of the Mocha/Arcadia residents share the view that “the area is ancestral land” and residents of Barnwell North (a constituency within the Mocha/Arcadia NDC) are apprehensive because many were “unable to receive their certificate of title for property which they have been occupying for quite some time now”. According to the CH&PA, many persons from Barnwell North sit on the NDC.

The CH&PA has committed to having a fruitful engagement with the NDC, and residents “We want them to find favor with our position.”