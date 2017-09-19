CH&PA holds consultations with C Field Sophia residents

DPI, GUYANA, Monday, September 18, 2017

The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) on Sunday evening, met with residents of C Field Sophia, in a continuation of their ‘Road Network Upgrade and Expansion Programme’ consultations.

At the meeting held at the C Field Washbay Tarmac residents were updated on developments that will take place in their community. The proposed works include construction of roads and sidewalks, installation of street lights, upgrades to community grounds and buildings and subsidies for the construction of core homes and home improvements projects.

CH&PA is in the process of finalising the Reformation and Upgrade of the Habilitation Programme, this is according to Senior Community Development Officer, Donell Bess-Bascom. She explained that funds have been diverted from the Mandela/Sheriff Street project for the development of existing communities, and one of the requirements of the IDB and the CH&PA is to intensify the community development approach, since both organisations are keen on interacting with beneficiaries.

Bess-Bascom also said following requests from residents, particularly community leaders the authority will address the issue of assigning the correct names for respective areas.

Anthony Ragnauth, engineer attached to the CH&PA project, will oversee the construction and rehabilitation of 17KM (55,000 ft.) of new roads which will link major hubs in the community; the rehabilitation of playgrounds and health centers and the construction of Core Homes. The designs for the home are to be approved and confirmed by residents.

Ragnauth told residents that when the implementation begins project members will require participation from the community.

After being apprised of what the projects entails, a number of concerns were raised by residents during the interactive sessions. Many were vocal about the removal of squatters from the government reserve and drainage issues. Desilting of the major culverts was also addressed.

More importantly, residents appealed for the involvement of young people in the community, in the implementation process of the project, through the provision of jobs. They explained that this would assist them in being gainfully employed.

Communities to benefit from the project include: Pattensen/Turkeyen (Section B), Turkeyen (Section C &D), Block X Liliendaal (Section A), Block AA &BB Sophia (Plum Park), Section C Cummings Lodge, Block E Sophia and Blocks F and R.

Another CH&PA consultation was also held simultaneously at Cummings Parks, Multipurpose Centre.

The Government of Guyana in collaboration with the Inter-Development Bank (IDB) will be embarking on a series of Infrastructure and developmental projects – ‘Road Network Upgrade and Expansion Programme’ – in several communities in the Sophia community.

By: Gabreila Patram