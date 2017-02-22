CH&PA invites sponsors for housing exhibition 2017- special offers for advertising

Feb 22, 2017 Ministry of Communities, News
GINA, GUYANA, Wednesday, February 22, 2017
The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) is looking for sponsors to help, offset some of the cost that will be incurred in the execution of the Housing Solution 2017 and Beyond Exhibition.
The Authority has made available three different sponsors’ packages which would enable businesses to support the event and gain marketing mileage through its execution, Head of Information Communication Technology of CH&PA Andre Ally said. Ally was at the time addressing the media at a press briefing at the Minister’s Secretariat on Brickdam on Tuesday.
The sponsorship packages for the exhibition are gold, silver and bronze and costs range from $2 Million, $1 Million and $500,000 respectively, Ally said.
He explained that purchasers of the gold package would get recognition as gold sponsors throughout the entire marketing campaign. This entails, the sponsor’s logo being prominently displayed on banners and backdrops during the official launch of the exhibition, and during other promotional events.
The gold sponsors would also get advertisements on the radio, television and in all the print media for the event.
They would also get social media mileage with links to products and services and/ or special offers displayed on the CH&PA’s Housing Solutions 2017 and Beyond social media page, Ally said.
Representatives from the gold sponsor companies will also receive 10 minutes airtime on radio and/or television to sell their products and/or services.
The gold sponsors would also be clearly identified as gold sponsors on special passes, with prominently positioned 20 x 40 foot booths during the exhibition, VIP parking passes and cocktail passes to the exhibition, Ally pointed out.
CH&PA’s “Housing Solution 2017 and Beyond Exhibition” is set for May 1-5, in the Perseverance, East Bank Demerara area (EBD).
There will be 10 low income houses, five moderate income houses and eight middle income houses on showcase at the exhibition. These will be built by small contractors.
The Authority will complete six duplexes and two single units, and is hoping to have one of the contractors complete a town house. The houses will be up for sale after the exhibition.
The five-day exhibition, the opening of which President David Granger is expected to address, will also include daily and nightly cultural activities stretching from 15:00 hrs to 23: oohrs.
The CH&PA will also provide buses for persons who wish to commute from the East Bank Demerara Public Road to the Perseverance site.
By Macalia Santos
