Latest update September 30th, 2017 10:39 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

CHPA plants trees in Perseverance Housing Scheme

Sep 30, 2017 Government, Ministry of Communities, News

DPI, GUYANA, Saturday, 30 September 2017

Ahead of National Tree Day, the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) today planted several trees to beautify the Perseverance Housing Scheme.

Minister within the Ministry of Communities Valarie Adams Patterson Yearwood headed the team of CH&PA staff to plant palms and flamboyant trees along the main access road in the Housing Scheme, located on the East Bank of Demerara.

The Minister noted that the activity follows last year’s distribution of some 300 fruit trees to residence in the Housing Scheme. “This year we’re going a little bigger. This is our model village we want that when persons come here they must really and truly see a model village,” she said.

CH&PA staff planting a tree
CH&PA staff planting a tree
Minister within the Ministry of Communities Valarie Adams Patterson Yearwood and staff of the CH&PA pose after planting a tree
Minister within the Ministry of Communities Valarie Adams Patterson Yearwood and staff of the CH&PA pose after planting a tree

The activity is also in observation of National Tree Day which is observed on the first Saturday of October which coincides with Agriculture Month. The day was designated by President David Granger as an environmental event and is considered an integral part of the government’s efforts to create a green economy.

Tomorrow, President Granger will officially commence National Tree Day in Linden with the planting of trees at Burnham Drive.

By: Tiffny Rhodius

Recent Articles

Minister Ally calls for more partnering and public cooperation

Minister Ally calls for more partnering and public cooperation

Sep 30, 2017

DPI, Guyana, Saturday, 30 September 2017 As Child Protection week comes to an end Minister of Social Protection Amna Ally is calling on members of the public to prioritise children, and for more partnerships with the Ministry. “This cannot be a one-man island it has to be a collaboration.”...
Read More
Barbadian team impressed with Community-based Tourism

Barbadian team impressed with Community-based...

Sep 30, 2017

CHPA plants trees in Perseverance Housing Scheme

CHPA plants trees in Perseverance Housing Scheme

Sep 30, 2017

MDA campaign to eliminate filaria, target children

MDA campaign to eliminate filaria, target

Sep 30, 2017

MARAD hosts historic graduation

MARAD hosts historic graduation

Sep 30, 2017

First batch of female sea captains graduate from MARAD

First batch of female sea captains graduate from...

Sep 30, 2017

Africa Business table consults for Budget 2018

Africa Business table consults for Budget 2018

Sep 29, 2017

Charity football match kicks off Sunday – to aid hurricane affected countries

Charity football match kicks off Sunday –...

Sep 29, 2017

Audit Office to conduct ‘several environmental audits’

Audit Office to conduct ‘several environmental...

Sep 29, 2017

SLED projects well underway -10 funded thus far

SLED projects well underway -10 funded thus far

Sep 29, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 394 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,015,008 hits