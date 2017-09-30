CHPA plants trees in Perseverance Housing Scheme

DPI, GUYANA, Saturday, 30 September 2017

Ahead of National Tree Day, the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) today planted several trees to beautify the Perseverance Housing Scheme.

Minister within the Ministry of Communities Valarie Adams Patterson Yearwood headed the team of CH&PA staff to plant palms and flamboyant trees along the main access road in the Housing Scheme, located on the East Bank of Demerara.

The Minister noted that the activity follows last year’s distribution of some 300 fruit trees to residence in the Housing Scheme. “This year we’re going a little bigger. This is our model village we want that when persons come here they must really and truly see a model village,” she said.

CH&PA staff planting a tree Minister within the Ministry of Communities Valarie Adams Patterson Yearwood and staff of the CH&PA pose after planting a tree

The activity is also in observation of National Tree Day which is observed on the first Saturday of October which coincides with Agriculture Month. The day was designated by President David Granger as an environmental event and is considered an integral part of the government’s efforts to create a green economy.

Tomorrow, President Granger will officially commence National Tree Day in Linden with the planting of trees at Burnham Drive.

By: Tiffny Rhodius