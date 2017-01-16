CHPA seeks legal advice on repossessing large blocks of land

GINA, GUYANA, Monday, January 16, 2017

The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) has sought legal advice on repossessing lands given out by the previous Administration to developers who have failed to honour their contractual agreement.

Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan, said that advice has been sought from the Attorney General’s Chambers “to see what efforts towards repossessing of a number of those areas, if it may be necessary.” The minister was speaking at a press conference held at the Pegasus Hotel, Georgetown, on Friday.

The Minister explained that the CHPA is in talks with the developers and repossession will only occur if engagements and discussions indicate that the developers cannot complete the infrastructural works and housing units that they had committed to under the Agreement of Sale.

Hundreds of acres of prime lands were sold to private developers under the

previous administration to be developed as housing areas.

Minister Bulkan said the present Administration is disappointed over the lack of progress made since the lands were sold.

“It is clear that the commitments that were given by a number of those private developers to develop new housing areas and the allocations that they would have received, that there is very little progress to show in those areas,” Bulkan said.

The CHPA recently indicated that there are no available house lots in Region Four to allocate to persons. Minister within the Ministry of Communities Valarie Adams-Patterson, who has responsibility for housing, noted that the government will be investing in housing units.

The town houses, duplexes and low income accommodations are to address the growing population density while effectively utilising diminishing land space until the issues with housing developers is resolved

By: Tiffny Rhodius