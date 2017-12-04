Latest update December 4th, 2017 2:32 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

Christmas cheer in the village of Paramakatoi

Dec 04, 2017 Government, Ministry of Social Protection, News, Press Releases

The village of Paramakatoi was enveloped with cheer, laughter and loads of smiles as the Minister of Social Protection, Hon. Amna Ally, continued on the Christmas drive for 2017 with a gift distribution exercise at the Paramakatoi Primary School.

Hon. Amna Ally was accompanied by Hon. Ronald Bulkan, Minister of Communities, and a team from the Ministry of Social Protection to help with this venture. Minister Ally in her brief remarks brought greetings to the people of Paramakatoi from the President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, H.E. David Granger, for the village to have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

The team was entertained with songs, poems and special surprises from the children of Paramakatoi Primary School, which has an enrollment of over three hundred and fifty students. The villagers expressed their joy and gratitude towards the Ministers and team as this was the first time Paramakatoi has ever experienced a Christmas exercise of this magnitude.

After the short program both Ministers helped in the distribution of gifts to the children from whom only smiles emanated; no child was without a gift at the conclusion of the distribution.

This Christmas drive has been a yearly exercise by the APNU sector of Government and has continued even upon their ascension to office.

 

Recent Articles

Budget 2018 not for ‘fat cats’ – Min Gaskin

Budget 2018 not for ‘fat cats’ – Min Gaskin

Dec 04, 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Monday, December 4, 2017 The 2018 National Budget is a “good-natured budget” that benefits the ordinary man and woman, Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin, said as budget debates began today in the National Assembly. Minister Gaskin stressed that the measures in the 2018 budget...
Read More
Gift Distribution Drive in Aranaputa Village

Gift Distribution Drive in Aranaputa Village

Dec 04, 2017

Christmas cheer in the village of Paramakatoi

Christmas cheer in the village of Paramakatoi

Dec 04, 2017

Guyana’s youth now better prepared for leadership roles- Minister Hughes

Guyana’s youth now better prepared for...

Dec 03, 2017

Rosignol NDC working to regularise vending

Rosignol NDC working to regularise vending

Dec 03, 2017

New Amsterdam’s Esplanade Park being renovated

New Amsterdam’s Esplanade Park being renovated

Dec 03, 2017

District 10 retains Championship title as ‘Nationals’ lives up to the expectations

District 10 retains Championship title as...

Dec 02, 2017

Guadeloupe/Martinique delegation currently exploring business opportunities in Guyana

Guadeloupe/Martinique delegation currently...

Dec 02, 2017

GPACC hosts documentary screening – highlights work done in Guyana

GPACC hosts documentary screening – highlights...

Dec 02, 2017

PM celebrates 70th birthday with Auchlyne Primary School students

PM celebrates 70th birthday with Auchlyne Primary...

Dec 02, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 405 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,229,462 hits