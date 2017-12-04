Christmas cheer in the village of Paramakatoi

The village of Paramakatoi was enveloped with cheer, laughter and loads of smiles as the Minister of Social Protection, Hon. Amna Ally, continued on the Christmas drive for 2017 with a gift distribution exercise at the Paramakatoi Primary School.

Hon. Amna Ally was accompanied by Hon. Ronald Bulkan, Minister of Communities, and a team from the Ministry of Social Protection to help with this venture. Minister Ally in her brief remarks brought greetings to the people of Paramakatoi from the President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, H.E. David Granger, for the village to have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

The team was entertained with songs, poems and special surprises from the children of Paramakatoi Primary School, which has an enrollment of over three hundred and fifty students. The villagers expressed their joy and gratitude towards the Ministers and team as this was the first time Paramakatoi has ever experienced a Christmas exercise of this magnitude.

After the short program both Ministers helped in the distribution of gifts to the children from whom only smiles emanated; no child was without a gift at the conclusion of the distribution.

This Christmas drive has been a yearly exercise by the APNU sector of Government and has continued even upon their ascension to office.