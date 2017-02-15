CIIP gets new green agenda direction

GINA, GUYANA, Wednesday, February 15, 2017

The Community Infrastructure Improvement Project (CIIP) has been remodelled, in keeping with the government’s effort to create a green economy.

The government’s green economy agenda looks at the modernisation and transformation of the country, whilst promoting safe environmental practices.

Project Coordinator, Karen Roopchand told the Government Information Agency (GINA) today, that in pursue of this tenet, as of this year, CIIP will undertake the implementation of five thematic areas; green pathways, green open spaces, green economy training, green energy and green development plans.

The CIIP unit will be collaborating with the municipalities, to deliver in the nine towns, developments that are in keeping with these five thematic areas, Roopchand explained.

The unit is currently in the process of having consultations with the municipalities towards developing projects that capture CIIP’s new focus.

The unit is also meeting with the councils to assess their needs, in terms of formulating and implementing the green training, Roopchand said.

“In the construction of these projects, what we want to integrate is the environmental and sustainability side of development…the idea is to promote economic development, while ensuring that environmental and other sustainability issues are taken into consideration, so that the projects are not only suited and cater for our needs now, but are also for our future needs and for the future generation,” Roopchand explained.

CIIP’s total Budget for 2017 is $299 Million.

CIIP began in 2014 with a focus of improving the aesthetics of, and preserving and maintaining community infrastructure within Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDC) and townships.

The project which ran under the Ministry of Communities saw workers, in nine Regions; with Region Eight being the exception, involved in cleaning their surroundings and maintaining community drainage.

It also had an infrastructure development component, where the focus was on the construction of bridges, culvert, roads, playgrounds, parks and markets. These projects were facilitated are per requests coming to the unit from the communities, through the NDCs or in some cases, the Regional Democratic Councils (RDCs).

The projects that got CIIP’s approval are those that contribute towards the social and economic development of the community, as well as create employment.

In 2015, the project was remodelled in keeping with the current government’s commitment towards devolution and decentralisation of resources to the local democratic organs.

By: Macalia Santos