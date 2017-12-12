Citizens deem MP Edghill’s conduct “Disrespectful”

Latest update December 12th, 2017 9:12 PM

DPI, GUYANA, Tuesday, December 12, 2017

Disrespectful is the term being used by citizens to describe the actions of Opposition Member of Parliament Juan Edghill towards the Speaker of the National Assembly Dr. Barton Scotland.

The National Assembly was suspended yesterday after MP Edghill was deemed out of order. This followed his blatant refusal to heed several commands by the Speaker of the House to take his seat.

The bedlam yesterday in the Chambers of the National Assembly.

An uproar erupted in the House when members of the Guyana Police Force attempted to remove the Opposition MP who was being protected by a human barricade formed by his colleagues

Info Hub took to the streets and this is what the persons had to say about the disorderly conduct in the National Assembly.

Gilbert Garrett stated that, “I want to believe that the Opposition has no respect for our parliament. They have to realise that this is the people’s parliament. This parliament belongs to me, you and everybody, not only the Opposition. His (MP Edghill) behaviour was inappropriate! Now the children will learn from this.”

Speaking on the manner in which the matter was dealt with by the Guyana Police Force, Garret said, “I want to believe that they went too soft…You do not have any respect for the Speaker of Parliament and if you do not have any respect and manners for our parliament, what would you do with us, the people on the ground? But, I think the police have done a very good job. They controlled themselves and did a very good job yesterday because we know the chaos it could have caused in this country. Although I am saying the police went too soft, they did a good job and we must compliment them for that.”

Garrett was not the only citizen to voiced his concern on the issue. However, others asked that their names be withheld. Nevertheless, this is what they had to say.

Richard (only name given) said “I have been following politics throughout my life – Jagan and Burnham. I have never seen such disrespect, especially in the Parliament… This, Bishop Edghill, I do not know if he is a bishop by profession or what but Bishop Edghill disrespected the whole of Guyana.”

A woman explained that she learnt of the incident after going online. “When I logged on to Facebook, I saw a set of confusion in parliament ….it was terrible because if that is happening in there, much less out here.  That was not setting an example for us out here. It is ridiculous!”

When parliament resumed today, a motion was moved by Government’s Chief Whip Amna Ally which saw MP Edghill being suspended for the next four sittings of the National Assembly.

 

By: Isaiah Braithwaite

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

