Citizens urged to heed weather watch warnings

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, September 07, 2017

The government is calling on all citizens to take heed of the weather-watch warnings issued by the Ministry of Agriculture’s Hydrometeorological office.

Over the last few days, Regions One, Six, Seven, Eight, Nine and Ten have felt the effects of strong winds and rains. Reports indicate that these storms were as a result of Hurricane Irma, which has destroyed several islands in the Caribbean.

During his weekly post-cabinet press briefing, Minister of State, Joseph Harmon warned that “Our citizens, particularly along the low-lying areas should take the necessary precautions, because this weather pattern…apart from being unpredictable as to where it is going to affect, we can know for sure that it is in the Caribbean and even the tail end of it can have a devastating impact on our citizens.”

He further noted that “Guyanese must not take these things lightly because they are real. You have seen images on television and you can see what has happened.”

Minister Harmon said that, while there has been no deaths due to heavy storms in the low-lying areas, the Civil Defense Commission (CDC), emergency monitoring system will continue to observe the situation, and advise government on the appropriate response.

“The hurricane Irma, and the effects of this hurricane will to some extent guide our own response as to what is happening here in Guyana,” Minister Harmon explained.

The Minister noted that as part of Guyana’s membership of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), the country is provided with current information. “I can tell you now that we have advance information about Irma and other storms that will come together. We have been provided with images and so on.” He confirmed that Guyana has advanced technology to provide up-to-date information to its citizens.

The Minister reiterated that, this is something the government is taking seriously and the CDC’s 24-hour emergency monitoring system, is on alert.

President David Granger has committed Guyana’s support for Caribbean States, which have been affected by Hurricane Irma. Reports indicate that there has been severe destruction and at least 10 deaths across the Region.

In a statement issued today, the Government of Guyana says that it stands in solidarity with the people of the hurricane-ravaged territories of the Caribbean and President Granger expresses condolences the Heads of Government and residents of affected states and to the relatives of those who lost their lives as a result of this storm.

In the event of an emergency, persons can contact the CDC for, or to provide information on telephone numbers; 226 1114, 226-8815, 226-1027 or 225-5847. The mobile number is 623-1700 and 600-7500.

By: Synieka Thorne