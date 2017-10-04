Latest update October 4th, 2017 7:41 PM

DPI, Guyana

City Hall suspects small breach at Riverview sluice

Oct 04, 2017 Government, Ministry of Communities, News

DPI, Guyana, Wednesday, October 4, 2017

Riverview, Alexander Village and several areas in West Ruimveldt were flooded at around 4am Wednesday resulting from what is suspected to be a small breach in the Riverview sluice.

Town Clerk Royston King told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that City Hall received reports that the koker operator on duty at the time was not fully alert. However, the team is currently investigating the situation and if confirmed the “most severe” disciplinary action will be taken.

Flooded Cross Street Alexander.

“It should not have happened. We regret the inconvenience suffered by the residents in those areas. Her worship (Mayor Patricia Chase-Green) and I along with other officials from the council visited some homes in that community at around 5am and we were disturbed by what we saw, there were heavy damages to private property and for this, we apologise to residents in those particular areas who are affected,” King explained.

The Town Clerk added that engineers and the technical personnel are visiting affected private properties in those communities to assess the damages and forward recommendations for compensations to the council.

According to King, the full report is expected to be submitted to the council and shared with the public within 48 hours.

One resident of First Street Alexander Village, Wanita McFarlane expressed her disappointment at the turn of events. “At about 4am this morning, my car alarm was going and when I go out I saw the street flooded. I thought was rain but I see everybody came out looking on and they said it’s probably the high tide or the koker didn’t close or break away….but I cannot send my kids to school today because the water is not smelling too nice.”

In the meantime, the Town Clerk has advised that the residents who are affected by the flood waters take precautionary measures and use disinfectant products.

 

By: Ranetta La Fleur

This Riverview resident is showing her flooded home and the damages done.

The Riverview Koker which led to the flooding of Riverview, Alexander Village and some parts of West Riumveldt.

 

