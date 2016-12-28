CJIA revenue collection up by 13% as at November 30

GINA, Guyana, Wednesday, December 28, 2016

The Cheddi Jagan International Airport’s (CJIA) revenue collection has improved by 13 percent, and this has been attributed to the processing of more passengers at the country’s main port-of-entry.

Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson during the recent 2017 budget presentation reported that the CJIA is projected to earn $1.3B by December 31, 2016. At the end of November 2016, revenues amounted to $1.168B, in comparison to the corresponding period of the previous year, when it was $1.033B.

“The CJIA, I’m pleased to announce, the corporation recorded 513,444 processed passengers as of November 2016, compared to 459,346 that is up compared from last year and the CJIA was twice successfully audited by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) of USA in 2016,” Minister Patterson explained.

Minister Patterson also reported to the National Assembly that works on the CJIA expansion project were moving apace and that several aspects have been completed. To date excavation and foundation works are 100 percent completed, while about half of the runway has been finished. The latter should be completed by May next year.

Works have also commenced on the new terminal building and are expected to be completed in May, 2017.

In 2016, $4.450B was provided for the continuation of the CJIA expansion project which is slated for completion at the end of 2017. No funds were allocated for the project in the 2017 budget.

The project would see the runway extended from 7,500 to 10,800 feet, double aircraft position from four to eight, with eight passenger boarding bridges that will improve safety by eliminating the mixing of passengers and ground support vehicles as currently obtains on the apron, CCTV (closed circuit television) system with approximately 300 cameras, two elevators and escalators, and a departure control system for the convenience of airlines to manage their passengers at the terminal.

In 2011, the then government inked a US$150M contract with China Harbour Engineering (CHEC), for the CJIA expansion project.

By: Ranetta LaFleur