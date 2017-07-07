Latest update July 6th, 2017 9:06 PM

CJIA temporary terminal in full operation

Jul 06, 2017 Government, Ministry of Public Infrastructure, News

DPI, GUYANA, Thursday, July 6, 2017

The Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) temporary terminal is up and running as contractors move apace to complete the expansion of the airport.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer, CJIA, Andre Kellman told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that though the terminal is still to be completed it has been used for arriving passengers since last Friday.

Deputy CEO, CJIA, Andre Kellman.

“Both Customs and Immigration are processing the arrival of the passengers then release them to their families and friends and taxis. I must admit that the operating system of the taxis is not the best at this time; we’re hoping to install the necessary signage that will accommodate that shortly,” Kellman explained.

The temporary terminal became necessary since the November deadline for the completion of the permanent terminal is not likely to be met, Kellman explained. He stressed that the terminal is only for temporary use until the permanent one is completed.

The Deputy CEO further explained that both CJIA and the contracting company, China Harbour Engineering, agreed to create the temporary arrival terminal to provide space for the contractor to complete the airport project.

“Currently he’s designing the arrivals terminal and in addition to that he’s also designing the departure terminal, those spaces will be required for the contractor to complete his project hence the reason for us creating this temporary arrangement.”

Works on the temporary terminal is being executed by the contractors at no additional cost from the US$150M budget for the project which began in 2013.

 

By: Ranetta La Fleur

