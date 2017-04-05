CJIAC WORKING WITH FARMERS TO ADHERE TO DISPOSAL GUIDELINES

The management of Cheddi Jagan International Airport Corporation (CJIAC) continues to encourage farmers, who operate in the airport’s vicinity, to adhere to guidelines its Bird Strike Committee’s guidelines.

The Corporation’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Andre Kellman, along with members of the Bird Strike Committee, paid a visit to the farms around the CJIAC area.

So far, the farmers have heeded the calls by the Committee for better disposal systems to avoid harboring birds that can pose a problem for aircraft using CJAC airspace.

Mr. Kellman encouraged the farmers to continue the good work and assured them that the committee will continue to provide support to them.

The Committee, which comprises of several members from a number of bodies, including and not limited to the Guyana Defence Force, the Environmental Protection Agency, Ministries of Public Infrastructure and Agriculture, and CJIAC, has been working tirelessly to ensure adherence by farmers to guidelines stipulated to prevent a bird strike.