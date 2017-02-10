Clamping vehicles suspended

GINA, GUYANA, Friday, February 10, 2017

The Georgetown Mayor and City Council has agreed not to clamp vehicles’ wheels. The council will also not be issuing fines to motorists who overstay their parking time. This was agreed at a meeting between the Council and the government.

At today’s post-Cabinet media briefing, Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, said City Hall will give notice as to when the suspension will take effect.

Harmon said the suspension of the punitive aspects of the project was one of outcomes of the Wednesday meeting between Georgetown Mayor Patricia-Chase Green and Town Clerk, Royston King with President David Granger. The two sides also agreed to have post-implementation consultations on the project.

“City Council was asked to have a fresh look as to the implementation of the parking meter system to ensure they have wider consultations with stakeholders and in the process of doing so, examine some of the recommendations which are now being made by persons… and to ensure those recommendations are taken on board,” the minister said.

The issue of the parking meter project implementation has been discussed extensively at the level of Cabinet. The government had held off on intervening in a bid not to seem as usurping the authority of the council.

Minister Harmon said the President however, felt it necessary to call a meeting with city officials considering the strategic importance of the capital city and the uproar from the citizens. “We wanted to give the nation the assurance that we will not take lightly any issue that affects a large number of Guyanese,” the minister said.

The Council has been asked to engage with stakeholder to “see how best” the project can be adjusted, the minister said.

Following the public outcry over the implementation of the parking meters project in Georgetown, President Granger convened the meeting with the Mayor, Chase-Green and King at State House on Wednesday. Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan and Attorney General, Basil Williams S.C. were also present at the meeting.

By:Macalia Santos