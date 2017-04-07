Close t0 400 students to receive CVQ certificates

GUYANA, GINA, Friday, April 7, 2017

The Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET) today handed over 391 Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ) certificates to five technical institutions.

The small handing over ceremony was held at the National Racquet Centre in Woolford Avenue.

The Essequibo Technical Institute, Government Technical Institute, Mahaicony Technical and Vocational Training Centre, Guyana Industrial Training Centre and the Republic Bank Training and Development Centre received certificates.

Technical Advisor to the Ministry of Education, Vincent Alexander, pointed out that this is the first time that Guyana is able to offer the regional qualification.

Alexander said that the certification allows for harmonisation of skills among Caribbean countries and skills and institutions being quality assured.

The Technical advisor added that the CVQ will allow “for the realisation of the dream of the Caribbean Community, a movement of skills across the region without any question about standards or any question about the relevance and without any question about acceptability.”

Alexander said that TVET education is the way forward for the development of Guyana’s economy. He said that the bulk of the manpower that will be required to develop Guyana is in technical and vocational education.

“That is where the bulk is required, that is where production takes place, that is where the economy will find the human resource for growth and so it is important that we come to recognise the business of technical and vocational education,”

Alexander noted .

The Technical Advisor said, the fact that the CVQ uses the competency based approached indicates that the government is revolutionising the education system.

According Alexander, this will guarantee that the skills acquired can be applied when needed.

Chairman CTVET, Clinton Williams, said that TVET education is a vital ingredient for international competitiveness and concomitantly increased economic development for Guyana.

Williams pointed out that while many Caribbean countries signaled their intention to be accredited, only seven countries have achieved this status. These include Guyana Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, Grenada, St. Lucia and St. Vincent.

By: Isaiah Braithwaite