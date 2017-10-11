Latest update October 11th, 2017 4:07 PM

DPI, Guyana

Coaches to capitalise on training at second D-License programme

DPI, GUYANA, Wednesday, October 11, 2017

Football coaches from across Guyana are looking to take full advantage and capitalise on the opportunity to become certified as a CONCACAF D-License coach. The training programme which is the second to be hosted for the year is designed to build capacity among national coaches. It is being conducted by CONCACAF Instructors.

(Left to right) Coach Educators Vince Ganzberg and Anton Corneal, GFF President, Wayne Forde, GFF Technical Director Ian Greenwood, GFF Executive Member Keith Ojeer along with the twenty six coaches who are participating in the D License Programme.

The programme which opened at the new Guyana Olympic Association headquarters at Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara, will run for four days and afford twenty-six coaches the scope to gain a wealth of experience from overseas CONCACAF instructors. These coaches are Technical Director from CONCACAF out of Trinidad and Tobago, Anton Corneal and Coach Educator Vince Ganzberg.

Rohan Dorga, a coach from Essequibo, said that he is looking to make the most of the programme. He explained that he is looking to certify himself “with the wealth of information added to that to take back to develop the clubs.”

Lennox Adams, a coach representing the New Amsterdam United Football Club, said that he is looking to gain all the knowledge that he can and in turn impart this to his club and community as a whole.

President of the GFF Wayne Forde in brief remarks observed that the training programme is part of a movement geared towards raising the standard of football in Guyana. Forde revealed that during his travels to the other CONCACAF countries, coaches have challenged him and other local coaches to groom the latent talent in Guyanese footballers.

GFF President, Wayne Forde.

“We have to set very high standards for ourselves, we have to understand that this is the beginning and that there is a far and difficult challenge ahead of us because we are coming from almost nothing and we are trying to make these changes in a very short time but I am very confident that you guys are very focused, dedicated and you have enlisted yourself as willing participants in the movement to positively affect change in the development of our players”, Forde explained.

Technical Director of the GFF Ian Greenwood said that the idea behind the training programme is to have as many certified coaches in the country as possible. This, he said, will afford the GFF to apply for C and B licenses in the near future. Greenwood also encouraged the coaches to be open-minded when approaching the course.

He stated that “when the course is going on, ask questions, find out why we are asking you to do certain things, why are we asking you to perform in a certain way, why are we asking to deliver in a certain way. We have got two great coaches educators here that we want you to draw knowledge from so in between session, in between the classroom, go speak to them and ask them questions.”

The first D-License training programme concluded on October 1, 2017. Several more training programmes are expected to be rolled out by the end of the year.

 

By: Isaiah Braithwaite

