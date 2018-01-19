‘Coalition politics not just a political expedient’ – President Granger

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, January 18, 2018

President David Granger has indicated that the Coalition Government will contest the Local Government as well as Regional Elections. The Head of State was responding to a report in the media on the government’s stance on upcoming elections and concerns whether the Coalition partners would contest the election together.

Speaking on behalf of the larger partner of the coalition, A Partnership of National Unity (APNU), the president explained that the party went into the coalition as a matter of principle because they believed it was good for Guyana.

“It is something we believe in. That Guyanese need to come together in order to resolve the problems of political division and economic development. This is the best way and we will stick together,” the President said.

The concern was raised following the recent publication of an article in the press which indicated that the parties (APNU, AFC) were contesting Local Government Elections (LGE) independently.

President Granger said he has not been informed of this decision from anyone within the party, he, however, acknowledged having read the article.

The Head of State noted the Coalition has brought a new and better dimension of politics to Guyana. He opined that the Coalition introduced “a new form of political cooperation based on inclusionary democracy and we cannot walk away from that at this point in time. So as far as the five-party ship, the APNU, is concerned we shall go into the local government election and general regional elections as a partnership.”

According to President Granger, in the APNU there were two meetings held at the leadership level, “We have taken a principled position and I do not anticipate anything, happening within the country or partnership, that will change us from that position.”

On the 14th February 2015, the APNU+AFC signed the Cummingsburg Accord, forming a coalition. The Accord allocated APNU – A Partnership of National Unity 60 percent of Cabinet posts, and 40 percent to the AFC – Alliance for Change.

On May 11, 2015, the Coalition – APNU/AFC contested the General Elections and won a parliamentary majority and the presidency. The Coalition comprises of the Guyana Action Party (GAP), Justice For All Party (JFA), National Front Alliance (NFA), Working People’s Alliance (WPA), People’s National Congress (PNC) and the Alliance For Change (AFC).

The next General Elections is slated for 2020, while LGE is set for this year.

By: Zanneel Williams

