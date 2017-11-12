Cohesion Ministry takes outreach to Region 2 – residents highlight areas for improvement

DPI, GUYANA, Saturday, November 11, 2017

Region two residents on Saturday were given the opportunity to highlight areas they wish to see improved. The platform was presented through the Ministry of Social Cohesion’s sensitisation and awareness outreach to the region.

This campaign is part of the ministry’s five-year strategic plan to enable stakeholders to make inroads towards an organised and structured approach for the development and enhancement of the country.

In brief remarks, at the New Opportunity Corp (NOC), Technical Officer attached to the Ministry of Social Cohesion, Natasha Singh-Lewis, encouraged the residents attending the session to highlight the areas that they wish to collaborate with the administration to see improvement.

“We (government) know what supposed to happen; we also know what is happening. So we are here today to say to you that we want to collaborate (with you). It is part of our mandate to collaborate with the Neighbour Democratic Councils (NDCs), municipalities, among others,” Singh-Lewis said.

She underscored that without the input of the residents, the ministry will be unable to provide the necessities needed by the various communities within the region.

Shawndelle Hercules, District Education Officer on the behalf the Regional Education Officer (REdO) also requested the residents pinpoint areas regarding youths that required attention; and encouraged them to take advantage of the information provided.

Member of Parliament, Hemraj Rajkumar, thanked the ministry for its intervention noting that there has been a need for cooperation and inclusion of his fellowmen in the development of the region. “I hope that our work here today will ensure that the people of our region will move and see ourselves as brothers and sisters of Guyana and Region two.”

The team also visited the Capoey community, where there were calls for the upgrade of health facilities and the replacement of the engine of the boat used for health purposes. Residents also requested washroom facilities for the nursery school children and assistance in correcting a land titling issue.

Capoey Toshao, Melrose Henry said that she understood the purpose of the visit, and while there is an unspoken understanding between the villagers to help each other, the community, however, is in need of assistance at both the local and central government level.

The team is also slated to visit the Kabakaburi area on Sunday.

In the meantime, Minister of Social Cohesion Dr. George Norton apologised for his absence at the outreach, but however, made a commitment to assist in correcting the issues surrounding the land titling in the community. He noted that his ministry aims to serve all Guyanese and will do so diligently.

By: Neola Damon