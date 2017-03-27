Commission on Disability to upscale services

GINA, GUYANA, Monday, March 27, 2017

The National Commission on Disability is scaling up efforts to ensure Guyana’s disabled population can be reintegrated into society. Aging and Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs) remain factors of concern for this segment of the population

Director of Disability and Rehabilitation Services in Guyana, Ariane Mangar, said that the commission is spreading awareness to all age groups so that persons may become less prone to developing a disability.

Mangar noted that as persons’ age, the possibility of having a disability increases. “We will have stroke, we will have chronic back pain, we will have diabetes, hypertension all these things, co-morbidities that come with aging.” Mangar said.

Mangar added that in the twenty first century there has been an increase in a number of chronic conditions and multi-morbidity cases as a result of the worldwide aging population.

Using data, Mangar explained that the world population aged 60 and older is expected to double by the year 2050. She noted that the prevalence of NCDs increased by 18 percent over last ten years and continues to increase.

“There have been dramatic shifts in health and the demographic profiles of population as characterized in the twenty first century. People are living longer and with disabling chronic congestion that impact on their functioning and wellbeing… Health systems are confronted with the responsibility of responding to these emerging challenges. Health policies are placing increased emphasis on services targeted at increased functioning in addition to those that reduce mortality,” the director explained.

Disability and rehabilitative services come under the purview of the Ministry of Public Health. This year the programme received a budgetary allocation of $375M. The money will be used mainly for training health workers in this field of work.

Meanwhile, more awareness programmes are scheduled to take place countrywide educating and informing persons on how to practice healthier lifestyles to prevent instances and the spread of Non-Communicable Diseases which can cause disability.

By: Delicia Haynes