Communities Ministry could fill vacant Region Nine REO position-Minister Harmon

GINA, GUYANA, Friday, February 10, 2017

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, has assured that the Ministry of Communities has the capacity to deal with the vacancy left by the removal of the Region Nine, Regional Executive Officer (REO), Carl Parker from the post.

Asked about the matter at the post-Cabinet press briefing at the Ministry of the Presidency today, Harmon said, “we have assistant REOs and we have people in the system that can step up and perform those duties. …I am sure that it is well within the competence of the Minister of Communities (Ronald Bulkan) to deal with that matter.”

Parker was on Thursday, charged in the Georgetown Magistrates’ court, with sexual assault against one of the region’s elected officials.

Late Thursday evening, Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan informed the media that following the institution of the charge against Parker, he was interdicted from duty with immediate effect

Bulkan had told the media that a replacement for Parker had not yet been determined.

By: Macalia Santos