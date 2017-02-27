Condolences to Mr. Kenneth Joseph, General Secretary, NAACIE

The Ministry of Social Protection in general and more particularly the Hon. Mr. Keith Scott, Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection wish to express condolences to the family members, relatives and friends of the late Mr. Kenneth Joseph who recently passed away.

Mr. Joseph who was not only a long standing member of the Trade Union movement, but also a significant personality of the Labour Movement, would surely be missed.

The Ministry remembers him serving the National Association of Agricultural, Commercial and Industrial Employees (NAACIE) as an ordinary Shop Steward several years ago and through selfless contributions in the interest of workers, he rose to the rank of General Secretary of the Union from 2006 until his passing.

Mr. Joseph was also an executive member of the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG) and served on the National Tripartite Committee (NTC) through which he made valuable contributions to trade unionism and Labour-Management Relations.

He will be missed for his provocative thoughts and unorthodox style in addressing workers’ issues.

May his soul rest in peace.

Keith Scott

Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection