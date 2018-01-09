Latest update January 9th, 2018 6:40 PM

DPI, Guyana, Tuesday, January 9, 2018 – The Ministry of the Presidency, through the Department of Public Information (DPI), conveys on behalf of the President, Government and people of Guyana, its deepest condolences to the President, Government and people of the Republic of Trinidad & Tobago, on the passing of Professor George Maxwell Richards, former President.

Guyana, along with the people of Trinidad, and CARICOM, mourns the loss of a distinguished son, who during his two terms of President, helped to advance the cause of the integration movement.

A chemical engineer and Distinguished Professor Emeritus, Professor Richards will be remembered for, among other things, his renowned contributions that lifted the Department of Chemical Engineering at the University of the West Indies(UWI), to international standards.

