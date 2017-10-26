Construction of Govt housing units progressing smoothly – Set for December completion

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, October 26, 2017

Construction works on twenty-four additional duplexes and single flat and elevated units at Perseverance, East Bank Demerara are progressing smoothly. The Department of Public Information (DPI), today, visited the area, where the contractors are diligently ensuring they meet the deadline.

The works, which are being conducted in phases, is part of the government’s ‘Housing Solution, 2017 and Beyond’ project.

Speaking to DPI, Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA)’s Director of Projects, Omar Narine explained that “while the completion date is the second week to the third week of December, it all depends on the weather because we cannot force the contractors to work during the rainy period; because we want to maintain a high standard of work.”

The contractors, he said were urged to install the roofs on the structures, so internal works can continue even if it rains excessively. Project Engineer, Randolph Hunte explained that the project is being executed by a total of 17 contractors; who thus far, are on schedule.

CH&PA will be constructing a total of 40 houses and the agency is closely monitoring the project. Hunte explained that based on the contractor’s performance, they will be awarded the agreements to build the additional 16 houses.

Engineer, Marlon Ramsamoog explained that to ensure the minimum of standards, CH&PA is assessing the concrete mixture at each stage. This includes the foundation, floors, columns and the beams. There are also sand filling compaction tests to ensure that the sand is accurately compressed before the floor is placed on it, and to guarantee it meets the standard engineering specifications.

There will also be termite treatment testing with a minimum of five years guarantee, from a registered pest control company.

Meanwhile, Trevor Barrett, T Bars Enterprise Contractor said that he is optimistic that he will meet the specified deadline since the structure he is working on is almost completed. He expects no delays since the majority of the remaining works are internal.

Other projects

The CH&PA is also executing similar projects in a number of other communities in Regions Two, Five, Six and Ten.

A total of 14 contractors were awarded contracts to construct 80 single elevated units, ten at Onderneeming Essequibo; ten at Onderneeming West Bank Berbice, ten at Experiment, and 50 at Perseverance, Phase Three.

As it relates to the Perseverance, Phase Three project, the contractors are in the final phase of land preparation. Water is already on the ground and the roads are at crusher run level. This $170M project is slated to commence within a week.

Omar Narine explained tenders have been opened for the construction of 60 elevated and 30 flat units at Amelia’s Ward. CH&PA is also in negotiations with the Guyana Lands and Surveys, the co-op society and the town councils for lands at Ordinance, New Amsterdam and Wisrock.

“As soon as those negotiations are completed for the lands in those three locations we going to start the remaining infrastructure works which will lead to about 150 more units in those locations,” Narine said.

By: Synieka Thorne