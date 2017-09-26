Construction of National Training Centre to commence shortly

Sep 26, 2017 Government, News, Social Cohesion
DPI, GUYANA, Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Footballers will soon have the opportunity to train at an internationally certified facility as the Guyana Football Federation’s (GFF) announced that construction of the National Training Centre will commence within a week.
The first phase of construction will be carried out at a cost of US$650K, by Greenfields and sub-contractor Nabi and Sons Limited.
GFF President, Wayne Forde, on Monday, said the establishment of an internationally certified training center with an artificial turf signals a monumental occasion for local football. Forde stated that the training facility is aimed at ensuring Guyana consistently produces high caliber footballers.
According to Forde, the first phase is “centered around construction of the pitch, goal nets and we are pushing to have the lights included in phase one as well. It is not part of the initial package that we negotiated but we are making every effort to have that included as well. So, the idea is to have a playable facility as we continue to build the remainder of the facility. Once phase one is over we can actually be engaging active football at the venue while the other aspects of the construction is ongoing”.
The facility which will be located at Providence, East Bank Demerara will cater for football development among both men and women. The GFF President further added that “as part of the grand facility that we’re building, we’re going to have a gym, we’re considering a cool-down pool, we’re going to install or build a dorm where we can have lengthy encampment.”
The training facility will also be the focal point for football activity at all levels of the game. The GFF has emphasised to FIFA, the need to have such training facilities in every member association district.
“We have also negotiated with FIFA to have one synthetic turf in each member association and we are working very hard to ensure that that is done. We want to have a situation where football is not interrupted by the weather pattern that we usually experience in Guyana but at the same time, our members can have a venue that they can call their own”, he stated.
Phase one of the project is expected to conclude by January 2018. Once completed, it will be the first state-of-the-art football facility, that seeks to produce a cadre of footballers that will be a force to be reckoned with regionally and internationally. The Linden and the Rupununi Football Associations will be targeted next for the establishment of training centres.
By: Isaiah Braithwaite
