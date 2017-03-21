Construction to start soon on new Foreign Service Institute- Ramphal House demolished

GINA, GUYANA, Tuesday, March 21, 2017

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has begun the process of establishing a new building to house its Foreign Service Institute with the demolition of the Ramphal House.

Located on Shiv Chanderpaul Drive, the Ramphal House was scheduled for demolition and reconstruction in the 2017 National Budget.

During the presentation of the budget estimates in December, Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge noted that, “The Ministry has been struggling with that building for quite some time and the various attempts at renovation seem not to have been effective.”

The government will expend $100M this year for the demolition and construction of the new building. Last year, the Ministry spent $50M in preparation for the demolition. The overall investment for the new building totals $282.5M.

The new building which will be erected on the same site will also house the Protocol and Consular Affairs departments. It is expected to improve accommodation and operational efficiency of the departments it will house.

In the meantime, staff who worked in the Ramphal House have been relocated in the Ministry’s Takuba Lodge, South Road location for the duration of the construction.

By: Tiffny Rhodius