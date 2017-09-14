Consulate General of Guyana in New York improves services

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, September 14, 2017

The Consulate General of Guyana in New York is moving a pace to improve the services offered on its website. Guyanese in the US can access information on Guyana as well as the services and programs available.

In an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), Consul General of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana to New York, Barbara Atherly explained that since the launch of the website ( https://www.guyanaconsulatenewyork.org/), the Consulate has designated ‘special days’ to conduct various transactions. “Persons can pay using cards and different services”, this is all in an effort to raise the standards at the consulate, Atherly said.

Efforts are currently ongoing to have applicants apply online; the Consul General recommended that persons “who have machine readable passports… can post their applications online”, and avoid having to physically go to the consulate.

According to Atherly, “Guyanese are very interested in maintaining their Guyanese identity because in one week alone we processed more than 160 passports and they are coming too to find out about what is going on in Guyana with a view to seeing either how they can contribute or how they can begin to put arrangements in place to return to Guyana”.

The Consulate will also be seeking to implement a system on the website that will send reminders of expiration dates to persons, “We have found that persons come into the consulate just when they are ready to fly….and they realise they don’t have a valid passport”, this will greatly aid this issue ,Atherly said.

The Guyana Consulate General in New York’s mission has been to contribute to the economic and social development of Guyana by promoting its trade and investment potential and servicing the needs of the Diaspora, and according to the Consul General, this will continue to be the driving force of the consulate.