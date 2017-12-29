Consultants undertake site visit for Synthetic track at NA Burnham Park

DPI, Guyana, Friday, December 29, 2017

Consultants from the Germany Company BSW Regapaul recently undertook a site visit to the area that will house the Synthetic Track at Burnham Park in New Amsterdam.

The consultants held discussions with the relevant stakeholders on the upgrading and construction of the track. A survey of the area has already completed and is to be presented to the relevant stakeholders. BSW Regapaul also oversaw the construction of the Synthetic Track at Leonora, West Demerara.

$160Million has been set aside for the construction of the facility and apart from the site visit, the project is in its consultancy and planning phase. Soil testing and surveying are also being undertaken at the venue. Tenders will soon be placed for suitable contractors to begin work.

When completed, the facility will include a 400M Synthetic track with all the necessary amenities including eight or nine lanes. It will also have all facilities to host International Track and Field events including, Shot Put, Javelin, Discus and Hammer, Long, Triple and High Jump areas.

Speaking to the media, Assistant Director of Sports, Melissa Dow Richardson stated that the project, which is a rollover from 2017 to 2018, is all set to commence in January 2018.

Richardson stated that the main reason for the site visit is to determine concerns such as drainage of the venue, waterlogging and the siting of various amenities like concession stands. She said a full-sized football field will be constructed on the inside of the track while efforts will be made to construct other games areas and other necessities according to the availability of space and funds.

According to Richardson, the construction will be done in four phases.

Consultant Patrick Heinen said, when completed, the track will be World Class and International Amateur Athletics Federation (IAAF) certified. He noted that the stands and pavillions, for the most part, should be constructed on the western side taking into consideration the location of the sun and sheltering of patrons. A stand at the Burnham Park is presently on the eastern side.

Engineer, Brian Ibrahim stated that the site at New Amsterdam should not create a challenge since a playfield already exists. The other issues of waterlogging among others will also be addressed.

The project is being funded by the Government of Guyana through the Ministry of Social Cohesion, Culture Youth and Sports and The Ministry of Education.

By: Samuel Whyte

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/